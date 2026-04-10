Ahead of house listing, Delhi govt issues rules for Census

The Delhi government has issued a detailed notification outlining legal provisions and public responsibilities under the Census Act, 1948, ahead of the upcoming Census 2027, highlighting the need for full cooperation from residents and adherence to due process during data collection. Photo for representation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The notification was issued by the revenue department on April 6 and reiterates the framework within which census operations will be carried out in the national capital.

The notification has been issued following the directions of the central government, said an official. As part of the latest Census, a self-enumeration exercise is currently underway in NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board areas till April 15. It will then take place in MCD areas from May 1 to 15. Self-enumeration precedes the start of the house-listing operation (HLO) — the first deployment of census officials.

The HLO phase will begin April 16 and continue until May 15.

The notification highlighted the importance of census data in governance, including planning, policy formulation, and implementing welfare measures. The data collected through the exercise will also be used for administrative purposes such as delimitation of constituencies and assessment of socio-economic indicators, the notification said.

According to the notification, while every individual must truthfully answer questions asked by census officials, based on their best knowledge or belief, the Actprovides certain safeguards. Individuals, for instance, cannot be compelled to disclose the names of female family members. Similarly, a woman cannot be forced to reveal the name of her husband, deceased husband or a relative, unless she chooses to do so.

The document outlined the powers of census officials, authorising them to enter any house, premises, or place for enumeration. Residents must allow such access and extend necessary cooperation. Officials may also mark or number houses and buildings as part of the census process, and occupants are expected to permit such actions.

The notification also detailed actions that constitute offences under the law. These include refusing to answer questions, providing false information, obstructing census officials in their duties, and denying them entry into premises. It also prohibits tampering with or removing any marks or numbers placed on buildings for census purposes.

Penalties for violations have also been outlined. Individuals found guilty of non-compliance or obstruction may face fines or other legal consequences as prescribed under the Census Act. The notification emphasises that failure to comply with lawful directions issued by census authorities will attract punitive action.

The notification also assured that all information collected during the census will remain confidential. The data will be used strictly for statistical purposes and cannot be used as evidence in legal proceedings. This provision is intended to assure residents that their personal information will be protected and not misused.