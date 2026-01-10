AI, clean energy, net-zero push in NDMC budget

The New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) 2026–27 budget, presented on Wednesday, projects a surplus of ₹143.05 crore, prioritising AI training for students, hydrogen and solar energy generation, a Net-Zero Carbon roadmap in collaboration with TERI, and major civic improvements including mechanised sweeping across the NDMC area, Miyawaki afforestation, and the installation of 2,000 additional CCTV cameras. NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra during the press conference on NDMC Budget 2026-27 on Wednesday (HT)

It was presented under the theme “Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi”. Redevelopment of key commercial hubs, such as Prithviraj Market, Akbar Bhawan and Super Bazar, has also been proposed for FY 2026–27.

Presenting the budget at a special council meeting, NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra said total receipts for 2026–27 have been projected at ₹5,953.07 crore against an expenditure of ₹5,810.02 crore, continuing the council’s trend of surplus budgeting.

“Markets are the lifeblood of our economy, contributing significantly to local employment, entrepreneurship, and the overall vibrancy of our city,” Chandra said. He stressed that to achieve this, NDMC will focus on infrastructure revitalisation by introduction of green and sustainable infrastructure, safety and accessibility through installation of CCTV cameras, upgrading footpaths to ensure accessibility for all deep cleaning at night and starting of night bazars.

Another key focus in the budget was art and culture, fow which 1% of the budget —approximately ₹60 crore— has been allocated.

Referring to the scheme of “Art with Heart” announced by NDMC earlier, which enabled installation of theme-based sculptures at major roundabouts and prominent places, Chandra said, “A creative hub for artists and performers is being formed to enhance the cityscape further. As a token of its commitment, the council has already given approval in principle for the allocation of a 1% budget.....for promotion of culture, as well as performing and visual arts in the NDMC area.”

NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Chahal said significant allocations have been earmarked for education, infrastructure and environmental sustainability. Under the “AI for All” programme, AI education will be expanded from Classes 7 to 12.

“Under the PM Poshan Scheme, nutritious mid-day meals will now be provided. The Alumni Model is also being finalised, and under sports infrastructure development, training is being imparted in 10 sports by 14 specialized coaches,” he said.

On the environmental front, NDMC plans hydrogen and electricity generation from the sewage treatment plant at Bharti Nagar and aims to achieve 100 per cent renewable power by 2028. Mechanised sweeping will be expanded to cover all avenue roads, pavements, 150 km of major footpaths and 132 avenues, alongside scaling up the Anupam Colony zero-waste model and initiating Miyawaki afforestation in Lodhi Colony.

Addressing water and drainage, Chandra said NDMC aims to ensure uninterrupted water supply by modernising infrastructure. “This year we are targeting to modernize infrastructure for improving system resilience, Non-Revenue Water (NRW) to globally acceptable levels by eliminating leakage and unauthorised usage, for which we are replacing old and dilapidated pipes in Golf Link, Pandara Road and Maharshi Raman Marg, etc,” he added.

Highlighting on NDMC’s success in the last monsoon season when the council areas saw “negligible instances of waterlogging, Chandra said that future initiatives will include “Preparation of comprehensive Drainage Master Plan”.

According to the statement, on the environmental front, NDMC is working with TERI to achieve net-zero carbon emission pathways and has set a target of achieving net zero carbon emission benchmark. The civic body also plans to shift to mechanised sweeping, covering all avenue roads and pavements, 150 km of major footpaths, and 132 avenues. The council also plans to scale up the Anupam Colony Zero-Waste Model and replicate it in 15 other colonies, and initiate Miyawaki afforestation.

“For the first time in the NDMC, we have identified a park near Nazaf Khan Road, Lodhi Colony, for the development of a Miyawaki forest to enhance urban greenery and make the city more livable for humans and other species,” the Chairman said.

On the social front, Chahal said benevolent fund relief for SC and ST employees has been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000, while steps are underway to implement a liberalised medical health scheme for contractual staff. He reiterated that property tax rates remain unchanged in the 2026–27 budget, providing direct relief to residents.