AIIMS-Delhi security officer accused of sexual harassment, probe on

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has constituted a committee to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against its chief security officer after a security guard posted at the country’s premier medical institute accused him of sexually harassing her and passing casteist comments. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at New Delhi. (File)

The AIIMS administrative department initiated a probe into the allegations and constituted a two-member committee on Tuesday after the guard filed a formal complaint into the matter on October 3.

According to an office memorandum dated October 15, the probe will be conducted by Dr KK Verma and Dr Punit Kaur. Dr Verma is head of dermatology department, and dean academics; and he also heads the institute’s committee on redressal of grievances of scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and other backward castes. Dr Kaur, head of department, biophysics, also chairs the internal complaints committee against sexual harassment of the medical institute.

“A copy of complaint letter dated 03.10.2024 received from a female security guard with the request that allegations may kindly be verified by both the committees… and submit a fact finding report/ preliminary investigation report along-with the evidentiary material taken on record by both the committees… This is issued with the approval of the director, AIIMS, New Delhi,” the office memorandum said.

The administrative officer has directed both the committees to file a preliminary report along with evidentiary material within a week from the date of the issuance of the internal order.

While administrative authorities at AIIMS did not issue any formal response to the matter, senior functionaries informally acknowledged the incident, and said that an investigation was currently on.

“Since the inquiry is currently on in the matter, it will be inappropriate to make any comments in this regard. Let the report come in,” said an official at the institute, requesting anonymity.