New Delhi, A road collision in outer north Delhi's Alipur area sent a two-year-old girl flying out of a car, fatally injuring her when she hit the asphalt, police said on Tuesday. Alipur: Toddler flung out of car in road crash, dies; SUV driver on run

The collision occurred with an allegedly speeding SUV rear-ending a car, which had the toddler, her mother, and four more people travelling in it.

After the accident, the driver of the SUV a Toyota Fortuner fled, abandoning his vehicle behind.

The incident took place around 2 pm on Sunday near a traffic signal on GTK Road, the police said.

The SUV was allegedly speeding at 100 to 120 kmph, and hit the car, a Maruti Celerio, carrying four adults and two children, an officer said.

According to the FIR, the impact caused the car to spin before hitting the road divider.

"The toddler was sitting on the lap of her mother's friend on the front passenger seat with the car window open as the air conditioning system was not working," the officer said.

The force of the collision caused the child to be thrown out of the window and onto the road, he said.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Ravindra Singh, a 47-year-old native of Haryana's Sonipat, told police that they were returning from Rani Khera when the accident happened.

"We had kept the windows open as the AC was not working. My daughter, Jyoti, was holding the child in her lap in the front seat when a speeding vehicle hit us from behind," the FIR quoted Singh as saying.

Arti, the mother of the two-year-old deceased, Devanshi, was driving the car.

The group included Singh's son, Deepak, his daughter, Jyoti, and her friend, Arti, who was travelling with her two toddlers.

According to the police, the speeding SUV rammed into the smaller car just as a signal turned green.

The impact caused the vehicle to spin violently, and sent the child flying from her mother's lap out of the open window. The car came to a halt only when it hit the divider.

The child, who lay on the road with severe head injuries, was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

Ravindra Singh and Aarti also sustained injuries and were treated at the hospital. Both damaged vehicles were seized.

"During the initial probe, police teams visited the accident spot and carried out an inspection. The crime team was also called to examine the scene, and evidence was collected as part of the investigation," the officer said.

A case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway.

"We are analysing CCTV footage to track the movement of the accused vehicle before and after the incident. Efforts are also being made to determine whether the driver took any cab, two-wheeler or other means to escape from the area," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.