"All 'sampradayas' in Bharatiya traditions lead to one thing, they purify you,": Mohan Bhagwat

Bangkok [Thailand], November 24 (ANI): All 'sampradayas' in Bharatiya traditions lead to one thing, they purify you, Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday.

"All sampradayas in Bharatiya traditions, they lead to one thing, they purify you.....We have to reach out. There are so many Hindus..we have not yet touched. Ours will not be a movement or an agitation or a group which is very powerful among the Hindu society. Ours will be (a) group which will expand and organise the whole of the Hindu society. We have to go everywhere, touch everybody. He may agree on some things, he may not agree on some things. But we have to connect everybody to this stream because we have a duty to execute," the RSS chief said while addressing 'World Hindu Congress in Bangkok, Thailand.

"Today's world is now stumbling. For 2000 years they have performed so many experiments, to bring happiness, bliss and peace. They have tried materialism, Communism, Capitalism... They have achieved material prosperity, but there is no satisfaction and no Samadhaan (a solution)," he added.

He said all Hindu traditions have started from a single point and there are different 'darshanas'.

The World Hindu Congress which takes place every four years, is being hosted in the Thai capital. Organised by the World Hindu Foundation, the event opened on Friday and will culminate on November 26.

"We have Dharma Vijay, the Vijay that stands on Dharma, the process that depends on "Dharma Niyams" (dharma rules) and the resultant is also Dharma that is the duty," he said.

"To acquire possession of all means of material happiness, people try to fight and dominate each other...We have experienced this, the second is 'Dhana Vijay'- to acquire all means of material happiness, but intention is not good, intention is self-centred. We have experienced 'Asur Vijay'- they committed aggression on other societies. We have experienced 'Dhana Vijay' for over 250 years, India was looted," Mohan Bhagwat said.

Meanwhile, expressing his delight over the scheduled consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 next year, Swami Vigyanananand, founder and global chairman of World Hindu Foundation (WHF) and chief organiser of World Hindu Congress, on Friday said the ceremony will be telecast live in Bangkok and Hindus from across the globe will converge at the event, engaging in kirtans, bhajans, puja, and recitation.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Vigyanananand said, "We have ordered prasad (food offered to the deity) from Ayodhya. A replica of the Ayodhya temple has been built here. We have also brought an image of the birthplace of Ram Lalla from Ayodhya. Copies of the image will be shared with all the delegates (attending the conference). The festive ambience in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple should be spread across the world."

The World Hindu Foundation is a non-profit organization that focuses on art and culture. It was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New Delhi. The theme for the World Hindu Congress this year is 'Jayasya Aayatnam Dharmah', which translates to "dharma, the abode of victory". (ANI)