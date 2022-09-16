Home / Cities / Delhi News / Ambulance shot dead in Delhi’s Dwarka, probe on

Ambulance shot dead in Delhi’s Dwarka, probe on

delhi news
Published on Sep 16, 2022 12:03 AM IST

Police said Sunil was returning home from work on a motorcycle when he was shot dead by two unidentified persons on another motorcycle.

TOPSHOT - A Delhi police barrier blocks a street during a Delhi state-wide weekend curfew imposed by the authorities to curb the spreading of the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (AFP)
TOPSHOT - A Delhi police barrier blocks a street during a Delhi state-wide weekend curfew imposed by the authorities to curb the spreading of the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Delhi on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent

A 38-year-old ambulance driver was shot dead on Thursday morning by two unidentified persons in Dwarka’s Jaffarpur Kalan area, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said that an incident of murder was reported at around 9.30am on Thursday on a road connecting the villages of Samaspur Khalsa and Kazipur. The deceased, identified by his first name Sunil, a resident of Dhansa village, was an ambulance driver.

Police said Sunil was returning home from work on a motorcycle when he was shot dead by two unidentified persons on another motorcycle.

Police said they registered a case and are investigating.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out