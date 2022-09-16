Ambulance shot dead in Delhi’s Dwarka, probe on

A 38-year-old ambulance driver was shot dead on Thursday morning by two unidentified persons in Dwarka’s Jaffarpur Kalan area, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan said that an incident of murder was reported at around 9.30am on Thursday on a road connecting the villages of Samaspur Khalsa and Kazipur. The deceased, identified by his first name Sunil, a resident of Dhansa village, was an ambulance driver.

Police said Sunil was returning home from work on a motorcycle when he was shot dead by two unidentified persons on another motorcycle.

Police said they registered a case and are investigating.