Amid case spike, Delhi ups Covid testing
- Delhi on Monday recorded 1,011 new Covid cases and one death from the disease, according to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin.
For the early detection of Covid-19 infections, the Delhi government is setting up free testing camps across the Capital to ensure that anyone who is experiencing flu-like symptoms can be tracked and isolated. Government officials said over 250 temporary testing camps will be set up across the districts to ensure that the Covid spread is contained early in city.
Delhi on Monday recorded 1,011 new Covid cases and one death from the disease, according to the Delhi government’s daily health bulletin. Since Friday, the Capital has been seeing over 1,000 new cases daily.
A senior official of the Delhi government’s health department said testing has been ramped up on the directions of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on April 20.
Officials also said the government is also working on a plan to start home testing for immobile patients along the lines of the door-to-door vaccine programme. This is likely to be introduced with a small “convenience fee”, officials in the know of the matter said.
“Based on the report, the district administration will contact the patient, assess their health condition based on their age and comorbidities while also ascertaining the availability of caregivers,” said a health official.
District officials said these testing camps will be temporary in nature and will be moved to different locations based on requirement.
The health department said the government has also restarted the deployment of teams in crowded public places to randomly conduct tests.
“Increasing testing will help in the early detection and also contain the spread of the virus,” said Dr Suneela Garg, professor and member of the Lancet Commission Covid India Task Force.
-
Delhi: South civic body says building that collapsed was ‘unsafe’
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday said that the four-storey building in South Delhi's Satya Niketan which collapsed on Monday afternoon, trapping six labourers and killing two, was last month marked for illegal alterations to the structure, and added that it had informed the police and the district administration about it.
-
Punjab government to form fair, transparent excise policy: Harpal Cheema
Excise and taxation minister, Punjab, Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the state government will form a fair and transparent excise policy after considering the suggestions given by the stakeholders for the smooth functioning of the state. Cheema said the present government has been formed to eradicate corruption. Bhullar meets transporters Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday met private bus operators and assured them that their genuine demands will be considered sympathetically.
-
Show humility for panth’s betterment, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa tells Badals
Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa while expressing concern over the rising disparity among the panth, asked Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and his family to show humility for the betterment of the panth and step down from active politics. In a press statement, Dhindsa who was number two in SAD as secretary-general but resigned in 2019 to form a separate party said the entire Sikh community should remain united and work for the betterment of the panth and society.
-
Kuldeep Dhaliwal honours 13 national award-winning PRIs of Punjab
Rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal on Monday honoured the representatives of all 13 national award-winning Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) of the state. The award-winning PRIs include zila parishad, Patiala, block samitis Machiwara in Ludhiana and Kapurthala, gram panchayats Raikhana in Bathinda, Rohle (Ludhiana), Nagal Gharian (SAS Nagar), Bhutal Kalan (Sangrur), Nurpur Jattan (Kapurthala), Talwandi Sangehre (Jalandhar) and Doburji (Hoshiarpur).
-
₹500-crore Ferozepur PGI satellite centre hangs fire
The much-hyped PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur hangs fire though it was approved in 2013 by the UPA-II government to boost modernised healthcare facilities in the border region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the ₹500-crore PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur on January 5, but the PM had to return due to the farmers' protest.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics