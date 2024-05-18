 Amit Shah to address South Delhi rally on Monday | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amit Shah to address South Delhi rally on Monday

ByAlok K N Mishra
May 18, 2024 05:22 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri at South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar at 5pm

Union home minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Ramvir Singh Bidhuri at Sangam Vihar on Monday.

Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI File Photo)
Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI File Photo)

“For the public meeting of home minister Amit Shah the Delhi state BJP and the workers of the South Delhi parliamentary constituency are also fully prepared. There is also tremendous enthusiasm among the residents of the area for the meeting,” Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Bidhuri said the public meeting will be held in front of Batra Hospital at the DDA Chhath Park at 5pm.

“A meeting has already been organised at the mandal level for the preparation of Amit Shah’s meeting. Today, a meeting of the workers of the entire area was also held, in which the final preparations for this meeting were made. There is tremendous support for the BJP among the voters of South Delhi. The workers are also putting in their best efforts to achieve the Prime Minister’s target of 400 seats. Once again, BJP’s victory on all seven seats in Delhi is assured, and to ensure this victory, Amit Shah will address the people and party workers,” said Bidhuri.

Voting for all the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi will be held on May 25.

As the electioneering has entered the last week, the BJP and its key challenger the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Congress alliance have intensified their campaigning.

The BJP currently holds all seven seats of Delhi. The AAP is contesting four seats and Congress three in Delhi as part of a seat-sharing pact between the two parties under the INDIA coalition.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Alok K N Mishra

    Alok K N Mishra is a journalist with the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He writes on governance, policy and politics. He is an ardent follower of politics and is fascinated about making politics work better for the middle-class and the poor. He loves to discuss and predict the national political behaviour. Before shifting to Delhi, he covered political instability, governance, and misgovernance besides Maoists insurgency in Jharkhand for almost half a decade. He started out in 2010 as a city reporter with Times of India, Patna.

News / Cities / Delhi / Amit Shah to address South Delhi rally on Monday

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On