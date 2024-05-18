Amit Shah to address South Delhi rally on Monday

Union home minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Ramvir Singh Bidhuri at Sangam Vihar on Monday. Union home minister Amit Shah. (PTI File Photo)

“For the public meeting of home minister Amit Shah the Delhi state BJP and the workers of the South Delhi parliamentary constituency are also fully prepared. There is also tremendous enthusiasm among the residents of the area for the meeting,” Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said.

Bidhuri said the public meeting will be held in front of Batra Hospital at the DDA Chhath Park at 5pm.

“A meeting has already been organised at the mandal level for the preparation of Amit Shah’s meeting. Today, a meeting of the workers of the entire area was also held, in which the final preparations for this meeting were made. There is tremendous support for the BJP among the voters of South Delhi. The workers are also putting in their best efforts to achieve the Prime Minister’s target of 400 seats. Once again, BJP’s victory on all seven seats in Delhi is assured, and to ensure this victory, Amit Shah will address the people and party workers,” said Bidhuri.

Voting for all the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi will be held on May 25.

As the electioneering has entered the last week, the BJP and its key challenger the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Congress alliance have intensified their campaigning.

The BJP currently holds all seven seats of Delhi. The AAP is contesting four seats and Congress three in Delhi as part of a seat-sharing pact between the two parties under the INDIA coalition.