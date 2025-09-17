On PM Modi’s birthday, Amit Shah to inaugurate 15 projects in Delhi

The Delhi government is set to launch a series of development projects and welfare initiatives from Wednesday, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, and will continue to do so until October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, as part of its 15-day “Sewa Pakhwada” campaign, officials aware of the matter said. The celebrations to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday will begin with a blood donation camp and the “Sewa Sankalp Walk” at Kartavya Path at 7am.(X/@narendramodi)

In all, 75 developmental projects will be unveiled over the fortnight, officials said. On Wednesday, Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 15 developmental works at an event at Thyagraj Stadium in the afternoon. This includes hospital blocks, 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (neighbourhood clinics), 150 dialysis centres, 75 drones for policing, and laying the foundation stone for two waste-to-energy plants, among others.

“On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s birthday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate this scheme. The Delhi Cabinet had already approved the scheme in its previous meeting,” chief minister Rekha Gupta said in a statement.

“They allege theft of votes but Modi steals hearts (Modi ji vote chori nahin karte, dilon ki chori karte hai), and he has stolen hearts of us all.” Gupta said in Hindi, in a programme held at a mall in the city, reported news agency PTI.

An exhibition highlighting the central government's development initiatives in the national capital will also be unveiled, officials said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Gupta launched a specially prepared song, “Namo Pragati Delhi - From Children’s Voices to the Nation’s Voice” at an event in Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday, to mark the PM’s birthday. The song has been sung by children from Delhi’s government schools and incorporates melodies from multiple Indian languages.

To support persons with disabilities, CM Gupta stated that eligible individuals requiring high support will receive a monthly financial assistance of ₹6,000. The purpose of this scheme is to support individuals and their families who face economic and social challenges due to disability, she said.

“Persons with disabilities are an integral part of our society and have the right to live a life of dignity and self-reliance,” the CM said.

The Delhi government will also launch 500 creches for children of women working as labourers on Wednesday.

CM Gupta, after performing a ritual for a festival at the Delhi Secretariat, praised the workers for contributing to the growth of the country, and said development of any state is not possible without the hard work put in by the labourers.

“We will be launching 500 crèches named ‘Palna’ on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, where children of women workers will be cared for while their mothers are at work,” Gupta said.