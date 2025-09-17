Education ministry issues directions for screening of film on PM Modi in schools

The Union education ministry has requested Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) to issue directions to affiliated schools for screening the film “Chalo Jeete Hain,” inspired by incidents from childhood of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “help young learners to reflect on themes of character, service, and responsibility.” Chalo Jeete Hain film tells the story of young Naru, who, deeply influenced by Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy, seeks to understand its meaning and strives to make a difference in his small world.(Film poster)

In a letter to officials of CBSE, KVS, and NVS, Archana Sharma Awasthi, joint secretary in the education ministry, said that the film is regularly screened as part of ‘Prerana: An Experiential Learning Program, conducted by the ministry at the historic vernacular school in Vadnagar, Gujarat, established in 1888—where Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his education. “Within the Prerana program, the film has already left a deep impression on participants, who have internalised its message and reflected it in their attitudes and actions,” she said in a letter dated September 11.

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale and presented by Aanand L Rai and Mahaveer Jain, Chalo Jeete Hain film tells the story of young Naru, who, deeply influenced by Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy, seeks to understand its meaning and strives to make a difference in his small world.

Requesting them to issue directions for film screening from September 16 to October 2, Awasthi in the letter said “….It will help young learners to reflect on themes of character, service, and responsibility. The film can also serve as a case study for moral reasoning, and support the goals of social-emotional learning, developing empathy, self-reflection, critical thinking, and inspiration.”

Released in 2018, the 32 minutes duration film was awarded the National Award for Best Non-Feature Film on Family Values at the 66th National Film Awards in 2019.

While CBSE and NVS forwarded Awasthi’s letter to its affiliated schools without adding any additional directions, the KVS sent the letter with its own directions on Tuesday evening.

“We received the letter from regional officers of CBSE on Tuesday evening. We will not be able to hold a screening of the film since the mid-term exam is underway. Since, officials are saying that this is an inspirational movie, we have shared the YouTube link of the film alongwith ministry’s letter on class groups for students and parents,” said principal of a Delhi-based private school affiliated to CBSE on the condition of anonymity.

Jyoti Arora , the principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, northwest Delhi said ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ is an inspiring film on PM Modi’s life that teaches students values of service, hard work, and patriotism. “We will screen it for students as it encourages youth to rise above hardships, focus on meaningful goals, and place the nation’s dream above personal ambition, making it a strong medium for value-based education,” she said.

A Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) principal said that KVS has asked the schools to make “necessary arrangements and get required equipment” for screening the film.

CBSE has over 31,000 affiliated schools including those running under the administration of KVS and NVS.

The directions from the ministry of education has come at a time when ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) in a statement said that Chalo Jeete Hain film will get a special re-release across the country from September 17, coinciding with the birthday of PM Modi. The film will be screened in lakhs of schools and nearly 500 cinema halls nationwide, including PVRInox, Cinepolis, Rajhans and Miraj till October 2 as part of ‘Chalo Jeete Hain: Seva Ka Sanman’ initiative.

“Under this initiative, ‘Silent Heroes’ of schools and society—watchmen, cleaning staff, drivers, peons and others who contribute quietly to the smooth functioning of daily life—will be honoured and felicitated. These ceremonies will take place after students watch the film along with the ‘Silent Heroes’, inspiring young minds to live not just for themselves but in service of others,” the ministry said.

The screenings in schools are a significant part of this initiative, ensuring the film’s message resonates with students and encourages them to embrace a life of purpose, it added.

Meanwhile, Bihar state unit of BJP on Tuesday also launched the “Chalo Jeete Hain” campaign by flagging off 243 Seva Raths (service vehicle) from Patna which will screen the film on PM Modi’s childhood struggles across all 243 constituencies in the state ahead of state assembly polls.

MoS Home and state BJP MP, Nityanand Rai said BJP is celebrating Seva Pakhdwada from 17 September to 2 October in the whole country. “Chalo Jeete Hain’ film will be shown in more than 50,000 places in Bihar through seva rath,” he said.