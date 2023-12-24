Appoint members to Delhi Jal Board, Atishi tells CS

Water minister Atishi on Sunday asked chief secretary Naresh Kumar to ensure that interim or permanent members are appointed to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for water and drainage within seven days, according to officials aware of the matter. Atishi expressed strong displeasure at the non-appointment of members for over two months, said officials. (HT Photo)

The previous members completed their term in mid-October and the positions have been vacant since then.

Officials from the minister’s office said that she expressed strong displeasure at the non-appointment of members for over two months, adding that several projects were at a standstill because approvals can only be given by these technical members. She added that there was also no full-time finance member for three months as the appointed person was on leave.

“The files for recruiting the two new members and for giving incumbent members in the interim period have been shuttling between DJB, Urban Development Department and Services Department for the last two months. Both water and urban development ministers have been kept in the dark, claiming that it is a ‘services’ matter and outside the purview of elected government... How is DJB supposed to provide water and sewerage facilities to the people if it is kept bereft of senior administrators? At worst, it seems like a conspiracy to bring DJB to a standstill and at best it is sheer callousness towards the people of Delhi,” Atishi said in the letter.

The chief secretary did not respond to requests for comment.