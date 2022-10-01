Approve pending infra projects: Delhi LG to CM Kejriwal

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Friday wrote to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal pointing out “unwarranted” delays in permissions for tree removal/transplantation for 15 important infrastructure projects many of which are pending since 2019.

According to the letter, a copy of which HT has seen, the LG said that the approvals are pending with the environment ministry and sought Kejriwal’s intervention to expedite the pending clearances.It added that land for compensatory afforestation/transplantation has already been identified/allotted for these projects.

The LG had raised the same issue in a similar letter to the chief minister on August 17.

The letter listed the redevelopment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi Metro Phase-4 expansion, construction of new engineering block and academic complex at IIT-Delhi and construction of Dwarka Expressway among the projects that have been delayed due to lack of approvals.

“Such unwarranted delays in disposal of applications regarding permission for relocation /transplantation is leading to a waste of public funds due to time and cost overruns of the projects for which accountability needs to be fixed. Further, pendency in completion of the projects is also delaying the provision of much required public utilities and services to the citizens of Delhi,” the letter said.

While no reaction was available from environment minister Gopal Rai’s office, a Delhi government spokesperson said, “The Delhi government is looking into it.”

The LG said, “I once again exhort you (the CM) to look into the issue and expedite the long pending clearances for transplantation/ tree cutting so that projects of national importance can be completed within their laid down timelines.”

