AQI still ‘moderate’ as respite from air pollution continues

Delhi residents continued to enjoy improved air quality for the second straight day, with strong winds keeping pollution levels in the “moderate” category on Friday. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 131 on Friday, slightly better than Thursday’s 134, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A clear sky above India Gate on Friday. The AQI (131) was better than Thursday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Forecasts indicate strong winds will persist on Saturday, maintaining the moderate AQI, but a slowdown in wind speed on Sunday may push pollution back to the “poor” category.

A western disturbance is expected to influence the western Himalayan region from February 17, with light rain possible in Delhi on February 19 and 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Friday marked the Capital’s cleanest air day since October 7, when the AQI was 126.

It was also Delhi’s cleanest February air day since 2022.

“Strong winds are helping Delhi’s AQI by dispersing pollutants. This will continue till Saturday, after which wind speed may dip and this will again lead to some accumulation of pollutants,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet.

The Centre’s Early Warning System (EWS) predicts moderate air on February 15 but a shift to poor air quality between February 16 and 17. In the following days, AQI is expected to fluctuate between poor and moderate.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s temperature is rising.

The maximum touched 26.4°C on Friday, three degrees above normal. With clear skies and weakening winds, the temperature could hit 30°C in parts of the city on February 16 and 17. The IMD forecasts light rain on February 19-20, which may bring a slight dip in temperatures.

The minimum temperature was 10.7°C on Friday, a degree above normal. It is set to rise further, hovering between 11-13°C over the weekend and possibly reaching 15°C by Tuesday.