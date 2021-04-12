Arvind Kejriwal holds Covid-19 review meeting, tweets 3 requests

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a review meeting on Covid-19 situation in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, he urged the people of Delhi to cooperate with the government in checking the spread of the infection, posting three requests.

"Held review meeting. We r taking several steps to increase beds in both pvt and govt sectors. Urge everyone to cooperate. 1. Pl pl follow covid protocols 2. Don’t rush to hospital unless necessary 3. Go n vaccinate if u r eligible," Kejriwal tweeted.

On Sunday, the daily coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time since the pandemic began. The chief minister termed the situation "very serious" and appealed to people not to step out of houses unless it was urgent.

Amid the unprecedented surge in coronavirus disease cases in the national capital, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday that the city government has written to the Centre to again scale up beds meant for Covid-19 patients in its hospitals.

"We are ramping up medical infrastructure post the surge in cases and 5,000 beds have been added in last one week," Jain told reporters.

"We have also written to the Centre to again scale up Covid beds in its hospitals in Delhi in view of the massive surge. As of now, about 1,090 beds are there in their hospitals, which was above 4,000 during last surge. So, our request is to scale up back to that level," the minister said.

Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, according to data shared by the Health Department. As per the Sunday's bulletin, 48 new fatalities were also recorded, pushing the death toll to 11,283.

India, meanwhile, reported over 1.60 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry, which took the total number of cases to 1,35,27,717.