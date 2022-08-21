Home / Cities / Delhi News / Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia exonerated in 2013 defamation case

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia exonerated in 2013 defamation case

delhi news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 05:22 AM IST

In the case filed by late lawyer Surendra Sharma, Kejriwal and Sisodia's former AAP colleague, Yogendra Yadav, too, received a clean chit from the court.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interacts with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the 'Har Hath Tiranga' program on the eve of Independence Day 2022, in New Delhi.. (ANI Photo)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interacts with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at the 'Har Hath Tiranga' program on the eve of Independence Day 2022, in New Delhi.. (ANI Photo)
ByRicha Banka

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday exonerated state chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a criminal defamation case, filed by late lawyer Surendra Sharma in 2013. Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Yogender Yadav, meanwhile, was given a clean chit in the case.

Sharma had filed the defamation case against Kejriwal, Sisodia and Yadav, stating that several AAP volunteers approached him in 2013 and urged to contest the Delhi assembly elections, as the senior party leaders agreed to his candidature. AAP, however, cancelled his candidature for the assembly elections at the last moment, he had alleged.

He had alleged that three AAP leaders also made “defamatory, unlawful and derogatory comments” on him, “marring his image in the bar and otherwise”. Earlier this year, Sharma died, and his nephew is pursuing the case now, said officials.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta on Saturday exonerated the three political leaders, observing that “news articles that were published during the time of the incident, as was cited by the late complainant, did not establish a case of defamation”. “In the case at hand, even though the complainant alleged that the accused defamed the former by getting the alleged news articles published on October 14, 2013, he has been unable to prove it on record that the accused either authored or authorised the issuance of alleged press release dated October 13, 2013,” said the ACMM in his 81-page order.

“Quality and relevancy, and not quantity of evidence, is what determines the fate of a case. Culpability can be attached to the accused only if it is proved that they committed the alleged offence, which in this case, the complainant failed to do despite efforts... The court cannot hold the accused guilty in the case.”

Meanwhile, another city court on Saturday reserved its order on the bail application of Poonam Jain, wife of AAP MLA Satyendar Jain, in connection to a money laundering case. Special judge Geetanjali Goel ruled that the interim bail granted to Poonam in the case shall be till the next date of hearing the case, which has been set on August 23.

The case is based on a 2017 FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation against minister Jain. ED has accused him of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him and in which he was holding shares, while amassing wealth disproportionate to his income. Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, and was sent to police custody and thereafter to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Richa Banka

    Reports from the Delhi High Court and stories on legal developments in the city. Avid mountain lover, cooking and playing with birds 🐦 when not at work

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • As per the preliminary investigation, this is a case of accidental fire while further investigation is on, the police said. Senior SAD leader Yogesh Goyal died here on Friday night after his licenced revolver went off accidentally in Moga. (HT Photo)

    SAD leader killed in accidental fire from his revolver in Moga

    A senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former chairman of the improvement trust, Moga, Yogesh Goyal died here on Friday night after his licenced revolver went off accidentally while he was cleaning it at his residence. Station house officer Daljeet Singh said that the son of the deceased, Tushar Goyal, in his statement said that after having dinner his father went to his room.

  • School education minister Harjot Singh Bains said this recruitment process is being conducted against the advertisement to fill 4,161 posts. (HT File Photo)

    Process to fill 4,161 posts in school education department in progress: Harjot Singh Bains

    The Punjab government has initiated the process to fill 4,161 posts in the school education department. Disclosing this here, school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the examination to recruit social studies and Punjabi teachers are being conducted at 83 examination centres located in Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21. Exam for social science subject will be conducted at 48 centres in the morning, while the exam for Punjabi subject will be conducted at 35 centres in the afternoon, he added. Bains said 23,858 candidates will appear for 633 posts of social studies and 15,914 candidates for 534 posts of Punjabi teachers.

  • The railway bridge on the Chakki river collapses after one of its three pillars got damaged due to a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall, in Kangra on Saturday. (ANI)

    Colonial-era railway bridge on Chakki river collapses amid heavy rainfall

    A nearly century-old colonial-era railway bridge on the Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the area A nearly century-old colonial-era railway bridge on the Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the area. It collapsed weeks after it was declared unsafe by the railway authorities.

  • The Punjab and Haryana high court had ordered that “the prosecution, in turn, shall submit a report of further investigation to the trial court at the earliest. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Behbal Kalan firing: Proceeding not to move forward until SIT files charge sheet in Kotkapura case, says Faridkot court

    The Faridkot district and sessions court said that the proceedings in the Behbal Kalan firing case will not move further in the trial court until the charge sheet in the Kotkapura firing case is filed by the special investigation team. The matter was adjourned to October 15. On August 4, the SIT submitted a sealed status report into the investigation of the Kotkapura firing incident.

  • Former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan addressing a function organised to mark the 37th death anniversary of former SAD chief Sant Harchand Singh Longowal. (HT Photo)

    Jhundan panel head seeks ‘accepted faces’ in SAD leadership

    Amid the rise in rebel voices in the Shiromani Akali Dal, former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan, who led a 13-member committee to suggest a course correction after the party faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls, has sought to bring 'accepted faces' in the party leadership. He was addressing a function organised to mark the 37th death anniversary of former SAD chief Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out