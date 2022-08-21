Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia exonerated in 2013 defamation case
In the case filed by late lawyer Surendra Sharma, Kejriwal and Sisodia's former AAP colleague, Yogendra Yadav, too, received a clean chit from the court.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday exonerated state chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia in a criminal defamation case, filed by late lawyer Surendra Sharma in 2013. Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member Yogender Yadav, meanwhile, was given a clean chit in the case.
Sharma had filed the defamation case against Kejriwal, Sisodia and Yadav, stating that several AAP volunteers approached him in 2013 and urged to contest the Delhi assembly elections, as the senior party leaders agreed to his candidature. AAP, however, cancelled his candidature for the assembly elections at the last moment, he had alleged.
He had alleged that three AAP leaders also made “defamatory, unlawful and derogatory comments” on him, “marring his image in the bar and otherwise”. Earlier this year, Sharma died, and his nephew is pursuing the case now, said officials.
Additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta on Saturday exonerated the three political leaders, observing that “news articles that were published during the time of the incident, as was cited by the late complainant, did not establish a case of defamation”. “In the case at hand, even though the complainant alleged that the accused defamed the former by getting the alleged news articles published on October 14, 2013, he has been unable to prove it on record that the accused either authored or authorised the issuance of alleged press release dated October 13, 2013,” said the ACMM in his 81-page order.
“Quality and relevancy, and not quantity of evidence, is what determines the fate of a case. Culpability can be attached to the accused only if it is proved that they committed the alleged offence, which in this case, the complainant failed to do despite efforts... The court cannot hold the accused guilty in the case.”
Meanwhile, another city court on Saturday reserved its order on the bail application of Poonam Jain, wife of AAP MLA Satyendar Jain, in connection to a money laundering case. Special judge Geetanjali Goel ruled that the interim bail granted to Poonam in the case shall be till the next date of hearing the case, which has been set on August 23.
The case is based on a 2017 FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation against minister Jain. ED has accused him of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him and in which he was holding shares, while amassing wealth disproportionate to his income. Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, and was sent to police custody and thereafter to judicial custody.
SAD leader killed in accidental fire from his revolver in Moga
A senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former chairman of the improvement trust, Moga, Yogesh Goyal died here on Friday night after his licenced revolver went off accidentally while he was cleaning it at his residence. Station house officer Daljeet Singh said that the son of the deceased, Tushar Goyal, in his statement said that after having dinner his father went to his room.
Process to fill 4,161 posts in school education department in progress: Harjot Singh Bains
The Punjab government has initiated the process to fill 4,161 posts in the school education department. Disclosing this here, school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the examination to recruit social studies and Punjabi teachers are being conducted at 83 examination centres located in Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21. Exam for social science subject will be conducted at 48 centres in the morning, while the exam for Punjabi subject will be conducted at 35 centres in the afternoon, he added. Bains said 23,858 candidates will appear for 633 posts of social studies and 15,914 candidates for 534 posts of Punjabi teachers.
Colonial-era railway bridge on Chakki river collapses amid heavy rainfall
A nearly century-old colonial-era railway bridge on the Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the area A nearly century-old colonial-era railway bridge on the Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh collapsed on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the area. It collapsed weeks after it was declared unsafe by the railway authorities.
Behbal Kalan firing: Proceeding not to move forward until SIT files charge sheet in Kotkapura case, says Faridkot court
The Faridkot district and sessions court said that the proceedings in the Behbal Kalan firing case will not move further in the trial court until the charge sheet in the Kotkapura firing case is filed by the special investigation team. The matter was adjourned to October 15. On August 4, the SIT submitted a sealed status report into the investigation of the Kotkapura firing incident.
Jhundan panel head seeks ‘accepted faces’ in SAD leadership
Amid the rise in rebel voices in the Shiromani Akali Dal, former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan, who led a 13-member committee to suggest a course correction after the party faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls, has sought to bring 'accepted faces' in the party leadership. He was addressing a function organised to mark the 37th death anniversary of former SAD chief Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.
