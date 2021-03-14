Arvind Kejriwal meets kin of health worker who died of Covid-19

IND USA
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:17 AM IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday met the family of a 58-year-Rakesh Jain, a Hindu Rao Hospital staff member who had died of Covid-19 last year, and offered an ex-gratia of 1 crore.

“Till his last breath, he (Rakesh) served the citizens of Delhi. The Delhi government salutes such front line workers,” read a statement issued by Kejriwal’s office. “The Delhi government will also provide a job to his son.”

The same day, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain chaired a ceremony organised to felicitate 80 Covid Warriors from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital at Delhi Assembly. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was also present.

