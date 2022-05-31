Arvind Kejriwal on minister Satyendar Jain's arrest: ‘Have faith in judiciary’
- Satyendar Jain was arrested on Monday by the Enforcement Directorate.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the case against cabinet minister Satyendar Jain is "farzi (fraud)", adding that his government “is honest and does not tolerate corruption”. “We have faith in judiciary. This farzi (fake) case won't last. We are following the path of truth," Kejriwal told reporters. His remarks came a day after Jain was arrested in a money laundering case.
“I have personally studied this (Satyendar Jain's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate) case. We neither tolerate corruption nor we do corruption. We have a very honest government. He has been targeted because of political reasons," Kejriwal said.
The Aam Aadmi Party has further alleged that Jain has been arrested by the central probe agency because he was overseeing the Himachal Pradesh poll preparations. “For the past eight year, a false case against Satyendar Jain is being investigated. He has been called by the ED several times. But the probe agency had stopped calling him as they didn't find any proof. Now, the case is reopened because Jain is the AAP in-charge for Himachal Pradesh elections,” Sisodia tweeted.
Jain was arrested under Prevention of Money Laundering Act after around four hours of questioning on Monday.
Opposition leaders have slammed the central government for the action by central probe agencies against rivals. "Satyendar Jain arrested under PMLA for alleged money laundering. PMLA’s misuse rampant. A weapon that often serves not legal but political ends. (sic)," former union minister Kapil Sibal tweeted.
Former Jammu and chief minister Farooq Abdullah has also appeared for questioning on Tuesday in a money laundering case.
Earlier this year, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik was arrested in a case linked to 1993 Mumbai blasts accused Dawood Ibrahim.
