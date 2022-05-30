Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.



“For the past eight year, a false case against Satyendar Jain is being investigated. He has been called by the ED several times. But the probe agency had stopped calling him as they didn't find any proof. Now, the case is reopened because Jain is the AAP in-charge for Himachal Pradesh elections,” Sisodia tweeted.

“The BJP is going to be routed in the Himachal Pradesh elections. Jain has been arrested so that he is not able to win Himachal. He will be free in few days because the case against him is absolutely false,” the deputy chief minister added.

सत्येंद्र जैन के ख़िलाफ़ 8 साल से एक फ़र्ज़ी केस चलाया जा रहा है. अभी तक कई बार ED बुला चुकी है। बीच में कई साल ED ने बुलाना भी बंद कर दिया था क्योंकि उन्हें कुछ मिला ही नहीं। अब फिर शुरू कर दिया क्योंकि सत्येंद्र जैन हिमाचल के इलेक्शन इंचार्ज हैं।1/2 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 30, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh launched an all out attack on the BJP over Jain's arrest, alleging misuse of probe agencies.



“The BJP can use whatever tricks they can. The Aam Aadmi Party will win the Himachal Pradesh polls. The saffron party is frustrated as it is going to suffer defeat,” he said.





The Delhi health minister has been arrested under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a 2017 case of the CBI, which alleged he had amassed disproportionate assets.

In April, the ED had attached immovable properties worth ₹4.81 crore belonging to firms linked to the case- Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, J J Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd, Jain’s family members - Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain.

The ED alleged that during his stint as a public servant, the firms allegedly owned and controlled by Jain received accommodation entries worth ₹4.81 crores from the shell companies against cash transferred via hawala operators.

The funds were allegedly used for direct purchase of land or for repayment of loan taken to buy agricultural land in and around the national capital.

