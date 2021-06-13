Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Arvind Kejriwal to address media, could ease Delhi's Covid-19 lockdown
delhi news

Arvind Kejriwal to address media, could ease Delhi's Covid-19 lockdown

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a virtual press conference at 12pm on Saturday, his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 13, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (HT PHOTO)

Arvind Kejriwal could announce relaxations in Delhi's Covid-19 induced lockdown when the chief minister addresses a press conference on Sunday with cases of the coronavirus disease on the decline in the national capital. "Honourable CM Shri @Arvind Kejriwal will address an important digital press conference today at 12 noon," the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted on Sunday morning.

The relaxations, if announced, will mark the beginning of the third phase of the Capital's exit from the lockdown. The lockdown came into force on the night of April 19 and was scheduled to end in the early morning hours of April 26. However, it witnessed several extensions and continues to be in force, but with the city's daily Covid-19 cases on the decline, it started unlocking from May 31, with construction and factory works being the first two sectors to be exempted from the lockdown.

The second phase of Delhi's unlock began on June 7 and during this phase, the Delhi Metro, considered the city's lifeline, resumed operations. Government offices were allowed to function at 100% capacity for Grade-A level officers and at 50% for others. Private offices, meanwhile, were permitted to function with 50% staff, though work from home or staggered work timings were recommended. E-commerce activities were also allowed while shops, malls and markets could open on an odd-even basis. A status quo was ordered on all the remaining activities.

On Saturday, Delhi's daily Covid-19 cases fell further to 213, while its death toll due to the viral disease increased by 28, according to the health department bulletin on the day. The cumulative positive cases have reached 1,430,884, including a death toll of 24,800. Recoveries and active cases, meanwhile, are at 1,402,474 and 3610 respectively.

