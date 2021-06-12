Delhi logs 213 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload drops to 3,610

Delhi on Saturday witnessed a further drop in the daily count of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases as it registered 213 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin. The active caseload, which stood at 3,922 on Friday, dropped to 3,610 in the last 24 hours, the Covid-19 dashboard of the national capital showed.

New Covid-19 infections in the Capital fell by 25 from Friday and with that, the test positivity rate also declined 0.01 percentage point to 0.30 per cent, according to the data. The positivity rate is lowest after February when it stood at 0.25 per cent.

As many as 28 people lost their lives to the fatal virus in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi Covid bulletin. The number of fatalities increased marginally as Delhi reported 24 deaths on Friday.

The new infections and deaths pushed the coronavirus case tally to 1,430,884 and the toll reached 24,800, as per the data.

This drop in the number of new cases on Saturday comes on the back of reduced tests done for tracing the virus in the population the previous day. 71,513 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, while 77,112 samples were tested for the disease on Friday, the bulletin showed.

Of the 71,513 tests done during these last 24 hours, 50,766 were RTPCR,CBNAAT, TrueNat, while 20,747 were rapid antigen tests. More than 20.19 million tests have been conducted in Delhi so far since the pandemic hit the country in March last year.

Around 497 patients recovered from the disease since Friday, the bulletin showed. The number of new recoveries fell on Saturday as 504 patients were discharged on Friday, according to the bulletin.

The total number of active containment zones in Delhi as on Saturday stands at 7,062. More than 8,000 total containment zones were active on Friday, according to the data.

The national capital opened up on Monday after strict curbs were imposed in April to contain the spread of the virus.