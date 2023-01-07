As cold wave continues, Delhi records min temp at 2.2 degrees Celcius

Delhi’s minimum temperature on Saturday settled at the season’s lowest of 2.2 degrees Celsius– nearly five degrees below the normal for this time of the year– with parts of the national capital recording ‘coldwave’ conditions.

Before this, the lowest minimum of the current winter season was recorded on January 5 at 3°C. On Friday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4°C.

While 2.2°C was recorded at Safdarjung, which is representational of Delhi’s weather, the lowest minimum across the city was 1.5°C at the Ridge station.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declares a ‘coldwave’ in a region when the minimum temperature is 4.5 degrees or more below the normal mark, or when it drops to 4°C or lower. Safdarjung (2.2°C), Ridge (1.5°C), Lodi Road (2°C) and Ayanagar (3.4°C) all met this criteria on Saturday.

Very dense to dense fog prevailed in most parts of northwest India on Saturday morning owing to an extreme drop in mercury, said IMD officials. According to the officials, visibility at Palam by 8:30 am stood at 50 metres on Saturday, whereas at Safdarjung, it was 200 metres.

IMD forecasts show both coldwave and cold day conditions are likely to abate in the region, with the minimum likely to rise to 5°C at Safdarjung, while the maximum will hover around 18°C in the next few days.

“A fresh western disturbance will begin to influence northern India on January 7 and 8, which will lead to a drop in wind speed and the wind direction will also change. Both maximum and minimum will rise by 2-3 degrees,” said a MeT official on Friday.