close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / ASI on night duty shoots self with service pistol in south Delhi

ASI on night duty shoots self with service pistol in south Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 13, 2024 10:45 PM IST

The incident occurred when the deceased officer was on night duty at the police check post on BP Marg in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur

A 51-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Delhi Police was found dead from a bullet wound inside his car while on night duty in south Delhi, officers associated with the case said on Saturday, adding that they suspect he shot himself with his service pistol.

The police said that the ASI was from Haryana’s Mahendragarh district, and had joined the police force in 1993 as a constable. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The police said that the ASI was from Haryana’s Mahendragarh district, and had joined the police force in 1993 as a constable. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident occurred at the police check post on BP Marg in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur. At 3am, the ASI told a sub-inspector (SI) colleague that he was going to take a 10-minute rest in the car, which was parked nearby. After 10 minutes, the SI went to check and found him in a seated position on the driver’s seat, bleeding from a bullet wound in the head. The ASI was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Forensic experts said the bullet entered through the right side of the head and exited from the other side. “The bullet exited the car through the roof,” said an officer who asked not to be named. No suicide note was found at the scene, officers added.

A second officer said that the ASI’s family members were informed about his death, but they were in shock and could not be asked about the issues he was going through. The police said that the ASI was from Haryana’s Mahendragarh district, and had joined the police force in 1993 as a constable.

According to police officers, the ASI was unhappy with his duty hours and his poor health, which could be the reason he took the extreme step. However, the police said they are investigating to determine what exactly happened.

In another case in south Delhi, a 47-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a forested area near a shopping mall in Vasant Vihar on Friday afternoon. The man lived in the neighbourhood and was reported missing by his family on Wednesday. No foul play was suspected by his family members, said officers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On