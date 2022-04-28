Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At 1,490, Delhi continues to log over 1,000 new Covid cases; sees 2 deaths

Delhi's active Covid-19 case tally reached 5,250 on Thursday, April 28, 2022. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 09:53 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sharangee Dutta, New Delhi

Delhi on Thursday continued to witness over 1,000 cases after 1,490 people tested positive for the infection, up from 1,367 on Wednesday, according to the health bulletin data. The capital reported two fresh fatalities as well. Case positivity rate also saw a marginal uptick reaching 4.62 per cent from Wednesday's 4.50 per cent, the bulletin data added.

With yet another spike in single-day caseload, Delhi's active Covid-19 tally has shot up to 5,250. On Wednesday, the active case count was recorded at 4,832.

Fresh recoveries, meanwhile, maintained its upward swing with as many as 1,070 patients recuperating from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, fresh recoveries stood at 1,042. With this, the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus in the national capital reached 18,48,526, the bulletin data revealed.

