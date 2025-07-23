At Himesh Reshammiya's, Gen Z sensation Pragati Nagpal shares the thunder

Himesh Reshammiya’s Capmania concert in Delhi last weekend drew the expected crowds and fanfare, with over 30,000 attendees across two nights at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Arena. But amidst the spectacle, it was an emerging voice - Pragati Nagpal - who managed to carve out a space of her own. Singer Pragati Nagpal rocking the stage during Himesh Reshammiya's Cap-Mania concert in New Delhi.

At just 23, Nagpal took on the role of lead female vocalist alongside Reshammiya. Over the course of the show, her performances on tracks like Balma, Kheech Meri Photo, and Yahi Hota Pyaar stood out not just for vocal clarity but for a sense of assuredness that’s not always common among newcomers on such a large stage.

Himesh Reshammiya was joined on the stage with Pragati Nagpal.

She challenged the usual dynamics of celebrity-driven concerts, offering a counterbalance to Reshammiya’s well-established energy. That camaraderie, between a veteran and a relative newcomer, was one of the concert’s more interesting dimensions.

Reshammiya, who has long positioned himself as a mentor to young talent, introduced Nagpal to the audience with praise, calling her voice “fantastic” and commending her ability to hold her ground. But beyond the compliments, it was the crowd’s response that seemed to signal genuine interest. While most came for the nostalgia and familiarity of Himesh’s hits, many left talking about Nagpal.

Her appearance at Capmania follows a string of releases that have slowly been gaining traction, including Chadeya and Pehla Nasha 2.0, the latter in collaboration with Armaan Malik. She’s also drawn attention outside the music circuit, making an appearance at Cannes earlier this year as part of an Indian delegation.

Several users also took to social media to praise Nagpal's performance. One user remarked, “Not easy to match Himesh’s energy. But she held her own.”