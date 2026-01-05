At Jantar Mantar, protesters call for SC stray dogs order to be rolled back

Hundreds of people — from children to senior citizen and celebrities to activists — gathered at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday to protest the recent Supreme Court order on removal of stray dogs. They called for the order to be rolled back ahead of a hearing in the matter next week. Protesters said stray dogs were being ‘punished’ for MCD’s irresponsible vaccination and sterilisation. (Hindustan Times)

Popular musicians Mohit Chauhan and Rahul Ram were also present, performing at the three-hour long “Do or Die ‘One Day, One Voice, One Cause’ demonstrations. They called on people to unite for the protection of stray dogs.

Protesters also said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should be held accountable for failing to control dog population in Delhi and stray dogs should be returned to the place from there they are picked up for vaccination and sterilisation. On November 7, terming the rise in dog bite incidents a “matter of human safety concern”, the Supreme Court directed all states and Union territories to ensure the removal of stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus depots, and railway stations. Delhi has seen a series of protests after the order.

Protesters said stray dogs were being punished for MCD’s irresponsible vaccination and sterilisation.

“I don’t have pets at home, but I look forward to playing with dogs in the park. I don’t want them to go away and I am here to request the government to not take them,” said 7-year-old Jasnoor Kaur, a resident of Tagore Garden.

Rahul Ram, also a social activist, drew parallels between the court’s ruling on stray dogs and green crackers. Both, he said lacked proper findings and implementation strategy.

Women’s rights activist Yogita Bhayana, who was also part of the demonstration, said women and children feel safer on the streets with dogs around.

65-year-old Madhvi Bal, another protester, flashed her copy of the Indian Constitution. “Article 51A of our Constitution talks about duties like protection of environment and wildlife. People now have to demand that they perform their duties, which is taking care of stray dogs. For generations, we have kept a portion of our food for strays. With rulings like these, we are moving away from our roots. This is ironic because our government is of the opinion to revive our tradition,” Bal told HT.

Animal rights activist Ambika Shukla said the government only cared out their vote bank. “The court passed the order without hearing the other side or referring to an expert committee. People who want to be heard and say things in favour of animals have to pay fees but those who are against the dogs don’t have to pay anything. The court did not question the MCD even once, that is where our sense of injustice is brewing from,” she said.

The next hearing in the case is on January 7.