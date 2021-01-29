At Red Fort, crowd tried snatching guns from two cops: FIR

IND USA
It said some of the protesters, who deviated from the route agreed upon with the police and stormed the historic monument, were armed with pistols as well as swords, spears, sickles, sticks and rods.
  Hundreds of farmers climbed the ramparts of Red Fort after storming it, hoisted religious flags, resorted to vandalism, fought a pitched battle with the police, and threw some of them into trenches as dramatic scenes unfolded on Republic Day.
By Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:32 AM IST

Protesters who ran amok at the Red Fort on Republic Day tried to snatch weapons of two Delhi Police constables, according to a first information report (FIR) filed in connection with a farmers’ demonstration that spun out of control in the national capital.

In the FIR — filed on Wednesday — the police registered a case against unidentified protesters for attempt to snatch weapons of security personnel and attempt to murder, theft, dacoity, rioting, and criminal conspiracy, among other charges.

It said some of the protesters, who deviated from the route agreed upon with the police and stormed the historic monument, were armed with pistols as well as swords, spears, sickles, sticks and rods. The nine-page FIR added that they also stole the police’s anti-riot gears.

They were also booked under the Ancient Monument and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (for causing damage to the monument), Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 (for vandalism), and the Arms Act 1959 (for illegal possession of arms).

Hundreds of farmers climbed the ramparts of Red Fort after storming it, hoisted religious flags, resorted to vandalism, fought a pitched battle with the police, and threw some of them into trenches as dramatic scenes unfolded on Republic Day.

The FIR was filed based on the statement of Rituraj, a station house officer at Kotwali police station; Red Fort comes under the jurisdiction of the police station.

In his complaint, the police official, who was present during the mayhem, said nearly 1,000 -1,200 protesters reached near Raj Ghat in 30-40 tractors, 125-150 cars, and motorcycles around 12.15pm on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, the protesters rammed their tractors into police’s barricades at Nishad Raj Marg on Shanti Van Chowk and made their way towards the fort. It said after entering the fort premises on cars, tractors and motorcycles, they made their way to the ramparts and hoisted various flags, including the Nishan Sahib of Sikhs.

When senior police officers ordered the use of force against protesters who were entering the fort from the Meena Bazar side, those who were already inside attacked policemen with swords and sticks, the FIR said.

It said the protesters thrashed policemen with spears, swords, sticks and rods, and pushed them into the moat, injuring some of them grievously. The FIR mentioned that one of the constables on duty, 31-year-old Bhawani Singh, said he was carrying an MP5 rifle (a submachine gun), which the protesters tried to take away from him.

“When I did not let them take it away, they took out the magazine and stole it with 20 live rounds. I was surrounded by the protesters and they pushed me into the moat. The impact of the fall was such that I fractured my left knee. The protesters continued to pelt stones at me and I had to use a shield of another policeman to cover myself. I was saved by my colleagues who also have sustained injuries,” Singh, who is due for a knee surgery on Friday, told HT over phone from Sushrut Trauma Centre at Kashmere Gate.

Protesters also tried to snatch the single loading rifle of another constable but failed, the FIR said. But he lost a magazine that had 20 live cartridges.

