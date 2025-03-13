Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Atishi, speaker tussle over assembly conduct

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2025 05:12 AM IST

According to a session bulletin issued by the Delhi Assembly secretariat on Monday, the five-day Budget Session will begin on March 24, the budget will be presented on March 25 and a general discussion on it will be held on March 26

New Delhi

Atishi with Vijender Gupta in the BJP’s government’s first assembly session, on February 24. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Atishi with Vijender Gupta in the BJP’s government’s first assembly session, on February 24. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got into a war of words over the recently concluded assembly session. Atishi accused Gupta of partisanship and “undermining democratic norms” in the recently concluded session, and Gupta shot back, saying the LoP was trying to find fault with the speaker’s lawful directions “instead of apologising” for AAP MLAs’ disruptive behaviour.

According to a session bulletin issued by the Delhi Assembly secretariat on Monday, the five-day Budget Session will begin on March 24, the budget will be presented on March 25 and a general discussion on it will be held on March 26.

In a letter to speaker Gupta on Wednesday, Atishi alleged that opposition legislators were unfairly marshalled out during the lieutenant governor’s address (on February 25) for chanting slogans, whereas BJP MLAs faced no action for similar sloganeering.

“During the address of the LG, sloganeering was done by MLAs of the opposition and the ruling party. The opposition raised slogans of ‘Jai Bheem’, while the ruling party raised slogans of ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’. All opposition MLAs were marshalled out of the Assembly, however, no ruling party MLA was marshalled out or asked to leave despite repeated sloganeering by them,” Atishi wrote.

Speaker Gupta, in turn, wrote that the allocation of time to members was done as per parliamentary conventions and was also influenced by AAP MLAs’ absence due to suspension. “I am surprised that instead of apologising for you and your party members’ disruptive behaviour, you are finding fault with my lawful directions,” he said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On