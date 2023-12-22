Atishi tells PWD official to ensure upkeep of court complexes in Delhi

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi on Friday asked principal secretary (PWD) A Anbarasu to maintain all court complexes in the Capital and prepare a draft comprehensive annual maintenance contract for the Rohini Court complex in a week. New Delhi, Dec 15 (ANI): Delhi PWD Minister Atishi at Vidhan Sabha on the first day of Winter Session of Delhi Assembly, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh) (Shrikant Singh)

The minister’s directions came after she visited the Rohini court complex on Thursday following multiple complaints and was “shocked to see the dilapidated condition of the complex”.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In a letter to the principal secretary, Atishi said she visited the Rohini court complex along with justice Rekha Palli of the Delhi high court after receiving several grievances from judges and lawyers regarding its poor management.

“I was shocked to see the dilapidated condition of the court building. The entire building had major seepage issues with water percolating through the walls and the ceiling. Due to the seepage, the walls were damp and dirty with paint and cement chipping off the walls. The false ceilings were also in a bad condition. Several panels were missing and wires were hanging overhead. The courtrooms and lawyers’ chambers lacked proper maintenance... The toilets, especially the ladies’ toilets, were dirty and unhygienic,” Atishi said in the letter.

District courts in Delhi are divided into 11 judicial districts located in six district court complexes. PWD maintains all the court complexes. The Rohini court complex is used by many judges, lawyers and their judicial staff besides thousands of people who visit the premises. “It is the responsibility of the Government to ensure they do not face any inconvenience while discharging their duties,” Atishi said.

The minister said that as a rule, all courts should be well-maintained with basic amenities, jointly by PWD and the law department of the Delhi government.

“Principal Secretary (PWD) is directed to put up a draft of a comprehensive annual maintenance contract for maintaining Rohini Court Complex in consultation with principal secretary (law) by 30th December. Thereafter, all court complexes in Delhi need to be maintained on similar lines,” she added.