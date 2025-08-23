Attack on Delhi CM: Accused’s friend gave him 2,000, knew about attack

The man accused of assaulting Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta during her weekly public hearing on Wednesday had allegedly informed a friend in Gujarat of his plan, investigators aware of the case details said on Friday, adding that he revealed that the friend even transferred him ₹2,000 online before the incident. The accused, identified as 39-year-old auto driver Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya, was arrested from the spot immediately after the assault. (ANI Pic Service)

The accused, identified as 39-year-old auto driver Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya, was arrested from the spot immediately after the assault and remanded to five days’ police custody by a Delhi court.

A police team was dispatched to Rajkot on Thursday evening to trace his local contacts. Reaching around midnight, officers questioned four to five people he had spoken with recently, including the friend who admitted knowledge of Sakriya’s intentions.

“The friend was interrogated and served a notice to join the investigation. He was flown to Delhi on Friday night for further questioning,” said an officer involved in the probe.

Investigators have been trying to piece together Sakriya’s motives. Initially, he claimed he attacked the chief minister to seek justice for a jailed relative. Later, however, he gave a different explanation, citing the Supreme Court’s recent order on street dogs. According to officers, Sakriya told them he cares for 150-200 dogs in Rajkot and felt distraught over what he perceived as mistreatment of animals in Delhi. He further claimed to have experienced a series of visions, in which he saw a “shivling” and a dog, and was told by a divine entity to act on behalf of the animals.

Police have seized his mobile phone and scrutinised his call logs, browsing history, and financial transactions. “The records showed he had communicated with family and friends after arriving in Delhi. His transaction history revealed that one friend transferred ₹2,000 online, which corroborated his statement,” an investigator said.

The Delhi Police are now considering whether to invoke charges of criminal conspiracy under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the friend, depending on the outcome of their joint interrogation.

The probe has also reconstructed Sakriya’s movements in the days leading up to the attack. On August 17, he travelled to Ujjain before deciding to head to Delhi. Boarding a train without a ticket or luggage, he arrived in the capital early on August 19. His first stop was a Hanuman temple, after which he checked into a guesthouse at the Gujarati Samaj, located barely 700 metres from the chief minister’s Civil Lines residence. Records show he checked in at 2:52 pm on August 19 and checked out just after 7:25 am on Wednesday, the day of the attack.

Following the incident, security at the CM’s residence has been tightened. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel formally took charge of the premises on Thursday morning. Officials said the CRPF is reviewing arrangements for the chief minister’s public meetings, and changes are likely to ensure that no similar breach occurs in the future.