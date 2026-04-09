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Autorickshaw driver killed during robbery in Delhi, 3 held after manhunt

Autorickshaw driver killed during robbery in Delhi, 3 held after manhunt

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 06:57 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, An autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death and his vehicle stolen during a robbery near Minto Road in central Delhi, with police arresting three accused after a manhunt that tracked their movement across Delhi and Haryana, an official said on Thursday.

Autorickshaw driver killed during robbery in Delhi, 3 held after manhunt

The incident was reported at around 5:30 am on April 5, when a PCR call alerted police about an injured man lying near the Shivaji Park bus stand. A police team rushed to the spot and found an unidentified male lying unconscious in a pool of blood on the roadside, with multiple stab injuries on his neck and chest.

The victim was shifted to the LNJP Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A medical examination confirmed multiple stab wounds to the chest and anterior neck region. A case was registered at the Kamla Market police station and a probe launched.

A joint team relied on a combination of CCTV footage analysis, technical surveillance and local intelligence to identify and track the accused.

"The accused attacked the driver when he resisted the robbery, stabbed him multiple times and fled with the vehicle and the mobile phone, before returning to Palwal. Efforts are on to apprehend two other accused, Sonu and Vikram," the officer added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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