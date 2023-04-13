Avoid assemblies, cover heads: Delhi government to schools amid rising heat

As the temperatures soar high and a heat wave is predicted in the national capital in the upcoming days, the Delhi government issued an advisory on Wednesday to schools to adopt “appropriate measures” in order to protect school-going children from heat-related illnesses. Schools have also been asked to report cases of heat related illness to health facilities or hospitals.

“This is detrimental to the health of children and adolescents studying in schools. The rise in temperature in NCR has led to increased instances of heat-related illnesses like exhaustion, dehydration, diarrhoea and vomiting among citizens,” the order read.

It further stated, “All heads of Govt. /Govt Aided / Pvt. Unaided recognized schools under the Directorate of Education are directed to adopt following measures for circulating awareness and adoption of appropriate measures for protection of school children from HRI.”

The advisory has asked schools to avoid student assemblies in during afternoon shifts.

The Directorate of Education, Delhi has also asked schools to ensure the availability of water for students in the school premises as well as has said that students should be given water breaks between classes.

“Sensitize students to cover their head (use umbrella, hat, cap, towel, and other traditional head gears) during direct exposure to sunlight i.e. while leaving/coming to schools during day time," it advised.

Schools have also been asked to report cases of heat-related illnesses to health facilities or hospitals.

“All DDES (Districts/Zones) are requested to ensure the compliance of the same," the order said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that the national capital would get warmer as the week proceeds with temperature likely touching 40 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius, which was the highest temperature recorded in the city this year.