Aya Nagar shopkeeper killed, cops say gang hit

At least five men on motorcycles, suspected to be part of jailed gangster Rohit Chaudhary’s gang, shot dead a 36-year-old grocery shop owner in Baba Mohalla of Aaya Nagar, near Fatehpur Beri in south Delhi, on Wednesday evening, police said, adding that the man had survived a similar attempt on his life, purportedly by the same gang, about 13 years ago.

A case of murder and use of firearms was registered at the Fatehpur Beri police station against unidentified persons. (Representational Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said around 7.30pm, assailants fired at least five rounds at the shop, injuring the shopkeeper, identified by his single name Surender. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries around midnight, police said. A case of murder and use of firearms was registered at the Fatehpur Beri police station against unidentified persons.

Disputing the police’s version, Surender’s family said the attackers fired six rounds -- four inside the shop and two rounds outside. They said a 13-year-old boy, a relative of Surender, who was standing outside the shop, had a narrow escape as the bullet missed him and hit the wall instead.

“Before succumbing to injuries, Surender told us that the attack was led by Arjun alias Bittu, a key member of gangster Rohit Chaudhary’s gang. This was the second attack on Surender by Bittu and his accomplices since 2010. In the attack that year, Surender escaped with a bullet wound to his hand. The very next day, Bittu and his associates shot dead Surender’s cousin Harish, who was sleeping on the terrace of his house,” said Surender’s cousin, Ajay Lohmod.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The family, however, could not explain the motive for the repeated attacks on Surender and his family members. The family denied having any rivalry with any gangster. Lohmod said Bittu was arrested in two cases in 2012 (murder and attempt to murder) and remained in jail for 12 years. Around six months ago, he was released from Tihar jail, said Lohmod.

Although police officers acknowledged that their initial investigations pointed towards the involvement of the members of Rohit Chaudhary’s gang, they said they are now probing the motive for the latest attack.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said around 8pm, the police control room was informed about five rounds being fired in Baba Mohalla and one person being injured. The injured person was identified as Surender. “Surender died during treatment. Further investigation is on,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Lohmod, the five attackers had arrived on two motorcycles and all of them wore helmets. At first, two of them went to Surender’s shop posing as customers and asked for some grocery items. Both had their faces covered, he said.

“While my cousin was busy weighing and packing the items, two more men arrived, and all of them opened fire. A 13-year-old boy from our family was standing outside the shop. The assailants fired at him as well but he escaped unhurt. The assailants sped away on their bikes, after firing another round in the air,” said Lohmod.

Despite calls and text messages, joint commissioner of police (southern range) Meenu Chaudhary was unavailable to verify the version given by Surender’s family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON