Ban on construction, entry of trucks to stay as Delhi’s air quality worsens

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai issued a set of new rules on Monday in a bid to curb pollution levels in the Capital. The minister said Delhi will continue to ban entry of trucks barring those engaged in essential services till December 7. E-trucks and CNG trucks will be allowed to enter.

Gopal Rai said that construction and demolition activities in the Capital will continue to remain banned until further notice. “ ₹5,000 each will be given to all construction workers,” Rai said. “Non-polluting construction activities such as plumbing work, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry will be allowed,” Rai said.

The minister said that Delhi will continue to observe the practice of ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ in order to tackle vehicular pollution till December 18.

Delhi continues to suffer as the air quality index failed to improve in several parts of the city. Air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category in these areas - Mundka, Wazirpur, NSIT Dwarka, Ashok Vihar, Jahangirpuri, RK Puram and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The AQI in most areas remained in the ‘very poor’ or ‘poor’ category.

“Experts have said low temperature and low wind speed have led to stagnant conditions and that Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain very poor in the coming days. The situation can improve if it rains, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department,” the minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

An HT report showed that the air quality in the Capital remained in the ‘severe’ category for the third consecutive day on Sunday. Weather agencies predicted the air quality will continue to remain between “very poor” and “severe” categories as the wind speed will fall starting December 1.

The Supreme Court earlier asked the Centre, Delhi governments and governments of the NCR states to file their replies to show compliance with directions issued by the commission on air quality management to curb pollution.

