New Delhi, Petals fell in a cascade, fog machines threw out dreamy clouds of mist and a live band struck celebratory tunes as a couple dressed in finery walked towards the stage. All the elements of a big fat Indian wedding were in place. Band, baaja, baraat meets purpose: 21 couples say ‘I do’ in all-frills-included wedding

There were some crucial differences though. Behind the couple were 20 others. And many of them were limping, on crutches or wheelchair bound.

The 46th mass wedding by Narayan Seva Sansthan , an Udaipur-based organisation dedicated to disability rehabilitation, healthcare, and social empowerment, was held this week at a banquet hall in north Delhi's Rohini locality. The event brought together couples from underprivileged backgrounds, including several with disabilities.

Their smiles were bright and their dreams big. Durga, afflicted with polio since childhood, was among those looking forward to her happily ever after.

The 34-year-old from Rajasthan's Banswara district had long viewed marriage as a dream reserved for others. That changed after NSS stepped into her life first helping her with treatment in 2009 and later introducing her to Mukesh, a physically able man who works at a local food joint.

"Yet here I am today, getting married in front of hundreds of people. Mukesh has accepted me wholeheartedly and constantly encourages me to pursue my dream of becoming a government school teacher.

"To find a partner who believes in me this much is something I never thought I'd experience," Durga said after the varmala ceremony.

She has promised Mukesh that they will both work towards opening an eatery of their own.

Durga was one among the set of stories in a growing chain of hope.

Wheelchair bound Satyapal Singh from Kanpur and Mahima Maurya, a deaf and mute woman, also found love when they had almost stopped expecting it.

Singh said he felt lucky to have met Mahima after an earlier marriage proposal fell through over dowry demands.

"Mahima is smart and mature. I am happy to have a partner like her. Getting married here in Delhi on such a grand scale is an honour. I'll be Mahima's voice and she'll be my legs, and together we'll travel through life happily," he said.

Then there were Shibu Kumar and Geeta Kumari from Jharkhand who had spent two years together waiting for circumstances to align.

Shibu, who has deformities in both legs, and Geeta, who has a disability in her right leg, faced financial hardship as well as social and family pressures.

Finally, they approached NSS for help. The organisation provided medical assistance to Geeta and modern calipers to Shibu, significantly improving his mobility.

And this year, the couple finally got the wedding they had long hoped for.

Geeta said it wasn't just a wedding for her. It was a new beginning. Currently pursuing her MBA, she hopes to serve the same organisation that gave her reason to hope for a better future.

"I want to work there as an HR. I don't want a salary either. I just want to do sewa and help other people," she added.

As NSS president Prashant Agarwal sees it, stories like these are the reason the organisation launched the initiative nearly two decades ago.

The idea emerged in 2006 after many beneficiaries told the organisation that while treatment, education and employment had transformed their lives, they "still longed for companionship and family support".

"We realised that rehabilitation was not complete if a person still felt alone," Agarwal said.

It wasn't easy.

An early attempt to organise a matchmaking gathering drew nearly 400 men but only three women, forcing the organisation to rethink its approach.

The NSS later set up a dedicated team that began working closely with families, first through its 1,100-bed hospital in Udaipur, and then by reaching deeper into villages through grassroots outreach programmes.

The guiding principle for selecting couples was simple: at least one partner should be capable of earning a livelihood.

"Over the years, our initiative has helped 2,500 couples find partners. One of our largest ceremonies was held at Delhi's Ramleela Maidan around seven to eight years ago when 92 disabled and economically disadvantaged couples, including a Muslim and Christian couple, got married," said Agarwal.

No detail was spared for the wedding ceremonies for the 21 couples, he said.

Over two days, the venue echoed with wedding songs, laughter and rituals as every ceremony from Ganpati sthapana and haldi to mehendi and the pheras unfolded in traditional fashion. It was a fully sponsored affair with the NGO bearing all expenses, including logistics, accommodation, outfits and all wedding arrangements.

"A wedding is made of rituals, celebrations, and emotion. Without them, it feels incomplete. That's the last thing we wanted. So we made sure every ceremony felt real, joyful, and complete just like any traditional wedding," he said.

Each couple also received ₹1 lakh in 'dakshina' from donors linked to the organisation to get them started off in their new lives.

The outpouring of support continued throughout the event as guests also joined in with gifts of clothes, utensils, cash and household items.

NSS usually holds these large-scale wedding ceremonies twice a year in Udaipur.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.