Barrier-free MLFF toll system opens at Delhi’s Mundka-Bakkarwala plaza on UER-2

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling system at the Mundka-Bakkarwala toll plaza in Delhi on UER-2, marking the expansion of barrier-free electronic toll collection aimed at reducing congestion and improving highway efficiency. During the inaugural ceremony in Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Gadkari said the MLFF system would eventually be integrated with broader traffic enforcement technologies. “This system will not only collect toll automatically but will also help issue fines for violations such as not wearing seat belts, talking on mobile phones while driving and other traffic offences,” he said.

The government plans to roll out the technology across around 1,300 toll plazas across the country in phases by the end of December 2026. Currently, 17 toll plazas are active under the new system, while bids for implementation at another 107 locations are under process, said Santosh Kumar Yadav, chairman of the National Highways Authority of India.

India’s first fully operational MLFF toll plaza was launched earlier this month at the Bharuch toll plaza in Gujarat. According to officials, the Bharuch roll-out demonstrated significantly faster vehicular movement and improved toll compliance, forming the basis for the nationwide expansion announced on Monday.

Yadav said the new system has already shown measurable gains in pilot operations. Toll collections have increased by around 10% and stoppage time has reduced to nil from five minutes during peak traffic conditions.

Nearly 50% of users who were issued e-notices for non-payment subsequently cleared their dues within the 72-hour window and avoided late penalties, he said.