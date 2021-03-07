Batla House encounter: Delhi court to pronounce judgment tomorrow
A Delhi Court will pronounce its judgment in a matter related to the 2008 Batla House encounter on Monday.
The court will pass judgment in the case of Ariz Khan, who was arrested in February 2018. Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a decade of allegedly being on the run.
According to Delhi Police, Ariz Khan was at the spot during the Batla encounter but managed to escape.
Saket Court's additional session judge Sandeep Yadav is scheduled to pass judgment on Monday. On the last date of hearing, the judge had issued a production warrant against Ariz Khan alias Junaid for his presence during the passing of judgment.
Additional public prosecutor AT Ansari represented the Delhi Police and advocate MS Khan represented the accused Ariz Khan during trial proceedings. Ariz is allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.
Police had earlier claimed that Ariz Khan was present at Batla House, along with four others, and had managed to give police the slip during the encounter on September 19, 2008, in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, in which two Indian Mujahideen terrorists were killed and as many arrested.
Two suspected terrorists, Atif Ameen and Mohammad Sajid, were killed while two other suspects-- Mohammad Saif and Zeeshan were arrested earlier.
The incident took place a week after five serial blasts occurred in Delhi on 13 September 2008 in which at least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured.
Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of Special Cell was killed during the 2008 Batla House encounter.
A trial court in July 2013 had sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the Batla House encounter case. His appeal against the trial court's verdict has been pending in the high court.
