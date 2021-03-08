IND USA
Delhi Police’s special cell at the encounter spot in Jamia Nagar in New Delhi. (HT Archive)
delhi news

Batla House encounter: Delhi court to pronounce verdict on Ariz Khan’s role

35-year-old Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of the city police in February 2018 after being on the run for 10 years
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:15 AM IST

A Delhi court on Monday will pronounce its judgment on the alleged role of Ariz Khan, one of the accused in the Batla House encounter of September 2008, where police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and two alleged terrorists were killed during the showdown between the two parties.

Additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav at the Saket Court complex is likely to pronounce the verdict at 2pm. 35-year-old Khan was arrested by the Special Cell of the city police in February 2018 after being on the run for 10 years. According to the police, Khan was allegedly present at the scene of crime of the encounter with four other alleged terrorists but managed to flee the spot.

Also Read | Inspector MC Sharma, killed in 2008 Batla House encounter, gets 7th gallantry medal

On April 28, 2010, the police had filed a charge sheet against Shahzad Ahmad, Ariz Khan (then on the run), Atif Ameen and Mohd Sajid, accusing them of killing Inspector Sharma on September 19, 2008, six days after serial blasts in the capital.

The police have alleged that Khan was an expert bomb-maker and is accused of planning and executing serial blasts in six Indian cities, including Delhi, between November 2007 and September 2008. Those blasts killed 165 persons and injured 536, police had said at the time of his arrest.

The incident (encounter) took place a week after five serial blasts occurred in Delhi on September 13, 2008, in which at least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured. Inspector Sharma of Special Cell was killed during the the encounter.

A trial court in July 2013 had sentenced alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmad to life imprisonment in connection with the Batla House encounter case.

