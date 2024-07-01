Bawana distances self from West Delhi shooting in social media post

A social media post purportedly made by gangster Neeraj Bawana mentioning his dissociation with fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau is currently under probe by the Delhi Police, officers said on Monday. Bawana is currently lodged in Tihar jail. (HT Photo)

Bawana could have gained access to a phone in jail, said an officer, adding that they were yet to ascertain whether the post was made by him or his aides. Bhau has always been linked to Kaushal gang, Bambiha gang, Naveen Bali, and Bawana, said an officer.

The post came to light after the murder of a man, Aman Joon, at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden last month. Soon after the incident, Bhau claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. “Soon after the Burger King incident, Bawana was taken into custody from jail and questioned about his involvement. He may want to distance himself from the alliance,” added the officer.

“I, Neeraj Bawana, am posting for the first time and I want to tell everyone that I am not associated with gangster Himanshu Bhau or any of his associates…I have never formed a gang. It was my uncle Kaala Asodiya [who] formed the gang. We have maintained brotherhood. If Bhau or any of his men are committing crime using my name, they are wrong as I am not linked,” Bawana’s Instagram post read.

Bawana is currently lodged in Tihar jail, while Bhau, who is wanted in multiple murder cases including last month’s Burger King firing-killing case in Rajouri Garden, is said to be hiding in the US since 2021 or 2022, police reported.

One of the accused, a driver, was arrested by the Delhi Police special cell in connection with the murder. The search is still on for the others, including the main accused Anu Dhankar, who is linked to the Bhau gang.

Dhankar had allegedly lured the deceased to the eatery where he was shot over 35 times.