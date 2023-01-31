BBC documentary: Delhi University panel probing row submits report

Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Monday said that the varsity will engage with the parents of students who tried to screen the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question on its premises last week.

Singh said that a seven-member committee tasked with the role of maintaining law and order in the varsity submitted its report on Monday regarding the protests that erupted at Delhi University’s Arts Faculty on January 27 as police detained at least 24 students attempting to screen the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The committee, said Singh, recommended that as part of the inquiry, theyengage with the students involved in the matter and their parents. “The committee has submitted its report.They want to interact with the students and their parents to understand the reason behind their actions. I have permitted them to do so since any subsequent action of the university concerns the future of our students. We take necessary action accordingly,” said Singh

The committee was led by DU proctor Rajni Abbi and comprised the joint proctor, chief security officer, principals of Hansraj College and Kirorimal College, and professors from the department of commerce and social work. “We submitted our report to the vice-chancellor on Monday. Now, the varsity will take steps as deemed fit. We will proceed in line with the directions from the university,” said Abbi.

Disruptions and protests are being reported from universities across the country since the first episode of the two-part documentary was aired last week on BBC-2 in the UK. The documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chief minister of the state, sparked a controversy with the central government rejecting it as “propaganda” and a reflection of a “colonial mindset.”