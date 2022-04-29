Bhalswa landfill smoulders for 3rd straight day as residents stave off smoke
- A thick blanket of toxic smoke has made it difficult for the local residents to breathe with many reporting problems, including children.
The fire at Bhalswa landfill continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday with the firefighters saying several pockets on the 36-acre landfill were sporadically catching fire as they continued the operation to douse them.
A huge portion of the landfill caught fire on Tuesday evening, the fourth such blaze in Delhi’s landfill sites over the last month. The other three fires were reported from east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site.
Delhi Fire Services said the fire which broke out at the landfill on Tuesday evening at 5:45pm was “yet to be doused but is under control”.
“Because of the gases that the garbage emanates and the high temperatures, smaller fires are breaking out in several pockets and firefighters are working round the clock to douse them,” said a fire department official.
The first major inferno this summer was reported at Ghazjpur on March 28, and it continued to burn for three days. Two more fires were reported at the site on April 10 and April 20.
A municipal corporation official said when temperatures rise, the generation of flammable methane by decaying organic matter also increases.
-
Centre allocates 207 MW additional power to J&K
Following a public outcry over prolonged power cuts in Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has finally allocated 207 MW additional power to the union territory. Principal secretary to J&K LG and power development department Nitishwar Kumar said that the order issued by the Union ministry of power will substantially increase the availability of electricity in J&K. The order in this regard came into the effect from Wednesday midnight.
-
IAS officer Shah Faesal reinstated by Centre
Former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who had tendered resignation from government service to join politics, had resigned in 2018 citing personal reasons but later formed his own political party and was planning to contest elections. He was detained at the Delhi airport on August 4, 2019, a day before Parliament pushed through constitutional changes, revoking Articles 370 and 35A that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two UTs of J&K and Ladakh.
-
Outrage after Shab-e-Qadr prayers barred at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid
Jammu and Kashmir administration's decision to disallow Shab-e-Qadr prayers, an auspicious night for Muslims falling on Thursday, and coming Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid ahead of Eid has triggered sharp reactions from public and politicians. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) said the move was reprehensible, calling it direct interference in people's religious affairs.
-
IED found on Jammu-Srinagar highway, defused
J&K Police on Thursday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) from Sidhra-Kunjwani bypass road on the outskirts of the city on Jammu-Srinagar national highway. “On Thursday afternoon, information was received regarding some suspicious object found alongside highway in Sidhra area of Jammu city,” said SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli. Investigation into the matter has been set into motion, he informed. The SSP said that the IED was found in a bag abandoned along the roadside.
-
Two Al-Badr terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter
J&K Police on Thursday said two militants responsible for the recent attacks on non-local labourers in Pulwama were eliminated in an overnight encounter. The police and army had on Wednesday night launched a joint operation in Pulwama, which ended with the killing of two militants.
