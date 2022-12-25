Bhalswa rape case: Police reach Basti and Ayodhya to nab suspect

A team of Delhi police officers has been sent to Ayodhya and Basti districts in Uttar Pradesh to catch the suspect who allegedly raped a 4-year-old girl in outer-north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area on Wednesday.

The girl was found in a park by a police control room (PCR) van staff on Thursday after the minor’s parents reported her missing. Police officers said they have identified the suspect, who is presently at large.

A senior police officer aware of the matter said a close surveillance is being kept on the suspect’s movement around his residence in Mukundpur. “The accused is from Ayodhya district and his in-law’s residence is in Basti district. A dedicated team of officers have reached both these districts where they are raiding all possible hideouts to nab the accused. We have not revealed the suspect’s identity because we fear that his family members can be targeted by members of the public,” said the officer, asking not to be named.

The police have also recovered the autorickshaw of the suspect from Mukundpur. “His mobile phone is yet to be traced. We have already taken the statement of his family members and neighbours,” the officer added.

The minor girl’s parents, both daily wage labourers, reported her missing on Wednesday afternoon from Bhalswa Dairy, where she was playing with neighbouring children.