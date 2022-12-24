‘Probably youngest passenger’: Delhi Airport tweets video of boy using DigiYatra service

In a bid to promote paperless and contactless airport entry via the recently launched DigiYatra service, the Delhi Airport on Friday shared a short video of a child using the service. Taking to Twitter, the airport said that the boy was “probably” the “youngest Digi Yatri passenger”.

“It's simple, easy and quick,” the message on the micro-blogging site read.

The 17-second video clip showed the boy standing before a gate and using the facial recognition technology to pass through it for entering the airport. “Humare nanhe Digiyatri ne bhi kiya. Aur aapne? (Our young Digiyatri passenger has also done. Did you?),” a message on the video clip read.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the first phase of the central government's ambitious DigiYatra service for three airports earlier this month. Besides the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi, the service is currently available at Bengaluru and Varanasi airports. As part of the second phase rollout by March 2023, DigiYatra will be launched at Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune and Vijayawada airports.

The DigiYatra facility permits passengers to link their travel and identity documents and a create a facial scan from before. This eradicates the requirement for passengers to produce boarding passes and identity cards at the airport. People instead are needed to show their face to a facial recognition camera to validate themselves.

