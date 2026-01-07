Bhati forest dump sites mapped, MCD asked to clear waste

The Delhi forest and wildlife department has identified all forest pockets where construction and demolition waste is being dumped in south Delhi’s Bhati village and has asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to remove the waste, the department officials informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT). (Representative image) The action follows NGT’s November observations on missing fencing, warning boards and waste across forest land. (HT Archive)

Plans to rejuvenate these patches with Miyawaki forests were also shared with the tribunal.

In a status report submitted to the tribunal, the department said it proposes to plant 60,000 saplings of native species on these identified forest parcels in Bhati village using the Miyawaki method. The plantation, however, will begin only after winter since the prevailing climatic conditions are not suitable for planting.

The Miyawaki method involves creating dense, fast-growing, biodiverse mini-forests in small urban spaces by planting native trees and shrubs.

“An area of two hectares has been identified for carrying out the required plantation in the vacant forest land parcels, subject to proper direct access to forest land...... The administrative approval was sought for creation and maintenance of dense forest by planting 60,000 saplings of native species of trees in the ridge forest area of village Bhatti by adopting the Miyawaki method and demarcating the boundaries by fencing around the khasra(s),” the report, uploaded on Tuesday, mentioned.

The NGT was hearing a plea by a resident seeking action against the misuse of forest land in Bhati village. In November last year, the tribunal had noted lapses on the ground, including the absence of fencing and warning boards, inadequate plantation and the presence of waste strewn across forest areas. It had then sought an action taken report from the forest department and other agencies.

In its January 4 report, the forest department said it carried out an assessment of several khasra numbers and identified forest parcels that lacked proper fencing and plantation, and where space was available for Miyawaki-style afforestation. The department then wrote to the deputy commissioner (South Zone) on December 19, directing the removal of construction and solid waste lying on these forest lands.

The department told the tribunal that winter conditions were currently not conducive for plantation activity. “The process for approval of the tender is presently underway, and the plantation work shall be undertaken within a period of four months from the date of receiving approval and finalising the tender,” it added.

Separately, the forest department said it has also written to the district magistrate (South) on January 2, seeking remedial steps to ensure access to landlocked forest parcels. Officials mentioned in the report that the lack of direct access to certain khasra numbers has been a key constraint in undertaking plantation and protection work on the ground.