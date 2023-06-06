Bidhuri urges Delhi LG to de-seal shops

New Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (ANI)

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Tuesday informed Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena that over 13,000 shops in the city are lying sealed for several years, and requested the LG to get the process of getting them de-sealed started.

“Many of the shops are located in Defence Colony, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar market, Kamla Nagar market, and different parts of the city. Around 11000 shops were sealed because they are located in residential areas, and the conversion of properties has not been done. The government should find a way out because it is resulting in revenue loss to the government and the traders are also suffering. The de-sealing of the shops will result in revenue for the government as well,” said Bidhuri.

“I urged the LG to ensure that the residents of unauthorised colonies which have been regularised and granted ownership rights in 2019 by the central government, are allowed to construct their homes. Many people living in these areas want to construct their homes but are unable to do so because the building plans are not approved by the authorities because the areas are unauthorised. I suggested that building bylaws be implemented in regularized colonies, allowing the construction of houses as per the approved maps and permitting modifications,” Bidhuri said.

The BJP leader also requested the LG to regularize the Sainik farm colony in accordance with the directions of the High Court.