Big spurt in pvt electric car sales in Delhi, reveals data from 2023

The sale of private electric cars in Delhi has witnessed a huge jump over the last two years, according to the data released by the Delhi government. In 2021, a total of 1,526 private electric cars were sold in the Capital, the number increased to 3,114 in 2022 and 5,800 in 2023, the data added. New Delhi, India - July 20, 2020: A view of a public electric vehicle (EV) charging plaza during its inauguration at Chemsford Club parking, on Rafi Marg in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 20, 2020. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The sale of commercial electric cars has also seen a huge jump over the years. In 2021, only 426 electric commercial cars were sold in Delhi, but within one year the number rose to 2,515 and to 2,453 in 2023.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Of the overall number of vehicles sold in December last year, Delhi recorded a massive 19.5% sales of electric vehicles (EVs), the highest-ever among any state in India till date. Overall, in 2023, Delhi registered a total of 6,57,312 vehicles, out of which 73,610 were EVs. Under the leadership of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, we are committed towards providing cleaner and greener Delhi to all our citizens.”

Gahlot said one of the biggest factors behind the huge jump in EV sales is the electric vehicle policy that the Delhi government launched in 2020 to provide buyers various incentives, including waiver of road taxes and registration fee. “The Kejriwal government has strengthened the EV infrastructure by promoting the installation of public charging stations. Currently, Delhi has over 4,000 public and semi-public charging infrastructure... We are working on the target to set up 18,000 EV points in the Capital by 2025,” he added.

Priyadarshi Singh, a consultant on EV and public transport, said, “Under the Delhi government’s existing EV policy, two-wheelers are entitled to a subsidy of ₹5,000 per kWh of battery capacity (maximum ₹30,000). Three-wheelers can get a subsidy of ₹30,000 per vehicle, irrespective of the total cost and battery capacity.”