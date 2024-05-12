Bike rally seeks to raise voter awareness, politicos follow suit

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Sunday organised a bicycle rally in central Delhi to promote voter awareness, with political parties also flocking to the area to hold bike and motorcycle rallies to woo voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Delhi minister Gopal Rai flags off a bicycle rally of the AAP’s youth wing on Sunday. (HT Photo)

NDMC, along with the New Delhi district election office, roped in Khan Market Traders Association and other stakeholders of the market for the rally. “Around 500 participants, including chairman Amit Yadav, along with senior officers and traders of Khan Market, participated in the bicycle rally,” an official said.

Yadav said that it was an effort towards creating awareness among the general public about their voting rights.

The bicycle rally covered a six-kilometre route, traversing the stretch from Khan Market to Humayun Road, Prithviraj Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, Lodhi Garden, stretch from Max Mueller Marg to Subramaniam Bharti Marg and returning to the market parking area at Amrita Shergil Marg.

The Khan Market Traders Association, at the event, announced a 15% discount by all food outlets in the market to visitors showing inked fingers on May 25, when Delhi goes to polls.

BJP ‘Sikh with Modi’ bike rally

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and MP General VK Singh (retd) flagged off a bike rally in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the state BJP headquarters to its national headquarters, passing through Connaught Place.

Sachdeva listed the initiatives of the BJP-led government for the Sikh community. “BJP is going to win all seven seats of Delhi and get full majority once again. BJP government has empowered Sikh youth with opportunities,” he said.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP national secretary, said that the Sikh community is standing strong with the Prime Minister. “Our dream of a developed India will be fulfilled under the leadership of the Prime Minister.”

General VK Singh (retd) said that the bike rally conveyed the message that a Modi government will be formed again.

AAP “Jail Ka Jawab vote se” cyclothon

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) youth wing took out a bicycle rally near Rouse Avenue on Sunday morning, with the event flagged off by the party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai and New Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Somnath Bharti.

Rai said: “We earlier took forward our campaign among people through the ‘Walkathon’ and now, we are spreading the message among the people through ‘Cyclothon’... It is very important to vote to end the dictatorship of the BJP to save the Constitution and democracy.”

Bharti said that all seven seats in the Capital will go to the INDIA bloc. “A sitting chief minister was picked up by the BJP and put in jail without evidence. By putting Kejriwal in jail, the BJP wants to prove that it is scared of its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections... After Kejriwal came out of jail, a message has been sent to the entire country that there is still an organisation that is concerned about democracy and Constitution of the country,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “Arvind Kejriwal is out on bail with few days left. Unfortunately, Delhi has got a CM who cannot sign any papers or cannot visit the secretariat... the AAP has looted people of Delhi and every sector has corruption. People of Delhi have made up their mind and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for third time.”