‘Bishnoi gang’ fires at west Delhi gym over singer link

Two motorcycle-borne masked men allegedly opened fire at a gym in west Delhi’s Pushkar Enclave near Paschim Vihar in the early hours of Thursday, police said, adding that they have come across a social media post in which an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.

Two senior police officers said that according to ownership documents, the gym is owned by two west Delhi residents. (Photo for representation)

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The suspects fired at least seven bullets, two of which hit the gym’s glass façade, investigators said. No injuries were reported in the incident, which took place around 3:45am.

In a purported threatening audio and social media post in Hindi, the sender identifies himself as fugitive gangster “Anil Pandit from the Bishnoi gang”. He is heard saying that the firing at “24Hs Fitness Gym Delhi” of Punjabi singer and entrepreneur Guru Randhawa was executed by “Anil Pandit USA and his associate Harman Sandhu” because of Randhawa’s alleged “growing closeness” with Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio and the social media post.

Two senior police officers said that according to ownership documents, the gym is owned by two west Delhi residents. The owners told investigators that the gym is part of a fitness centre franchise owned by Randhawa, who is also its brand ambassador, said the officers. The gym’s website describes it as a “new era fitness brand by Guru Randhawa.”

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{{^usCountry}} No comment was issued by Randhawa or his team till the time of this edition going to print. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No comment was issued by Randhawa or his team till the time of this edition going to print. {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh said Paschim Vihar East police station received a call early Thursday about the firing. A police team confirmed that two unidentified men on a motorcycle, with their faces covered, fired several rounds at the gym’s glass facade.

“Nobody has sustained any injury. We have initiated appropriate legal action. Multiple teams have been formed to identify, track, and apprehend the accused at the earliest,” the DCP said, adding that the gym began operations in February.

The purported social media post was allegedly made from an account opened in the name of Pandit. The post stated: “The firing that took place today at 24 HS Fitness Delhi, the gym of Guru Randhawa, was carried out by me, Anil Pandit USA, and the Lawrence Bishnoi Group. He had become too close to Salman Khan. We had warned him earlier to stay away from him because he is our enemy, but he did not understand.”

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“And all our enemies, wherever they may go, in any corner of the world, we will meet them soon. Wait and watch… All traitors who conspire against the country – hide in any corner of the world, we will kill them,” it added.