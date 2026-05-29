BJP appoints union minister Harsh Deep Malhotra as Delhi unit chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed Union minister and east Delhi MP Harsh Deep Malhotra as the new president of its Delhi unit, replacing Virendra Sachdeva, whose three-year term ended last year. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with newly appointed Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra during an event at the BJP party office, in New Delhi on May 28, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

The appointment was announced through an organisational order issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh.

Harsh Malhotra, 62, is currently serving as minister of state for road transport and highways and corporate affairs in the Narendra Modi government.

The son of veteran BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra, Harsh Malhotra began his political career through municipal politics and was elected councillor from Welcome Colony in 2012. He later served as mayor of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in 2015-16. He has also held the post of general secretary in the Delhi BJP and has remained active in organisational affairs across east Delhi. A science graduate from Hansraj College, Delhi University, Harsh Malhotra was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time from East Delhi in the 2024 general elections before being inducted into the Union council of ministers.

Virendra Sachdeva had taken over as Delhi BJP working president in December 2022 after the resignation of Adesh Gupta following the party’s defeat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections. He was formally appointed state president in March 2023 and led the party during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2025 Delhi assembly polls.

Sachdeva, a Delhi-based businessman and long-time party functionary, has also been associated with several sports bodies, including the Archery Association of India and the Delhi Olympic Association. During his tenure, he led the BJP’s political campaign against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and oversaw the party’s organisational expansion in the Capital.