BJP approached me to join their party; four more AAP leaders on ED radar: Atishi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Atishi on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of approaching her through a close aide to coax her into joining their party. Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi addressing a press conference on Tuesday. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)

“I have been told that I should elevate my political career by joining the BJP, otherwise the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will arrest me in a month’s time. The person told me that PM Narendra Modi and the BJP have made up their minds to crush AAP and all its leaders. First, they put the entire top political leadership of AAP, including Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Sanjay Singh, and Arvind Kejriwal, in jail. Now, the BJP wants to arrest four more AAP leaders before the Lok Sabha elections. They will arrest me, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Raghav Chadha,” Atishi said at a press conference at AAP headquarters on DDU Marg on Tuesday.

Atishi, however, did not disclose the name of the person who made her the offer.

The ED has not responded to the fresh allegations.

The war of words between AAP and BJP has intensified since ED arrested chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the alleged excise policy irregularities, with the AAP claiming that the probe is a political conspiracy aimed at crushing the party. The BJP claimed that ED has unearthed the role of AAP leaders in the alleged excise policy scam, and that they are trying to play the victim card to mislead people.

“The BJP hoped that AAP will disintegrate after Arvind Kejriwal is arrested because the entire senior leadership is behind bars. After Sunday’s rally by the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan, and the fight that the AAP leaders are putting up, the BJP believes that arresting the top four leaders of AAP was not enough. I have been told that ED raids will be conducted at my personal residences. We will be sent summons and then we will be arrested,” said Atishi.

“I want to tell the BJP that we are not scared of their threats. Till our last breath, AAP workers will continue to work to make the lives of people better even though we are jailed,” Atishi said.

Hitting back at the AAP, the BJP claimed that AAP leaders are aware that they will also face action in the excise policy case.

“Atishi has played the same old tune…she should tell the name of the person (who made the offer). Arvind Kejriwal has provided evidence against them by saying that Vijay Nair, who is the key accused, reported to Atishi and Saurabh. After Kejriwal exposed their names before the ED, they are aware that they will also face the probe. Atishi knows that she has been trapped by Kejriwal,” BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

ED arrested Kejriwal in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 and the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to judicial custody till April 15.