BJP “charges” AAP with “graft, scams”

Member of Parliament (MP) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former union minister Anurag Thakur along with other BJP leaders issued a “chargesheet” against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of turning Delhi into a “corruption lab” through a series of “scams”. BJP MP Anurag Thakur addresses the gathering on Monday. (PTI)

Thakur, addressing a press conference at the party’s Delhi office on Monday, said that the AAP has failed to deliver the poll promises made before the 2019 elections and that the government is mired in “series of scams” with all the party leaders part of corruption cases.

Kejriwal slammed the BJP for lacking a chief ministerial face or a meaningful agenda for the elections.

The “chargesheet” is a detailed report of the alleged failures of the ruling AAP MLAs. “The list of wounds inflicted on Delhi by Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP is long. In these 10 years, while Delhi deteriorated, the AAP prospered. Kejriwal promised world-class schools and has left over two lakh children without access to education. The pledge to provide 24-hour clean water has failed, citizens are consuming contaminated water and relying on tankers,” Thakur said.

“Ghotale Pe Ghotala, Kejriwal Ne Banaya Delhi Ko Bhrashtachar Ki Prayogshala” (Kejriwal turned Delhi into a laboratory of corruption with scams),” Thakur raised the slogan.

The Delhi Assembly elections are due to be held early next year. Thakur further claimed that the AAP has failed to open new Mohalla clinics and hospitals and did not use the Centre’s funds to boost the healthcare infrastructure.

He said that the smog tower in Connaught Place, which was supposed to provide relief from air pollution, was lying defunct although the AAP government spent crores of rupees on advertisement.

The MP then questioned the Delhi ruling government about cleaning Yamuna as well as the liquor scam arrests.

Kejriwal, in response, said, “The BJP has no agenda or concrete plan for the Delhi elections. They should tell the people what they have achieved for Delhi. While the AAP has delivered on promises like free electricity, water, and better roads and sewer systems, the BJP has done nothing significant. Despite having seven MPs from Delhi, the LG in their favour, and the Centre with access to enormous funds & resources, they haven’t even built a few new roads or hospitals. What have they done?”

“Gangsters roam freely and shootings are happening in broad daylight. Their only manifesto appears to be abusing Kejriwal for the next five years. I ask the people of Delhi—can abuse lead to the city’s progress?” the AAP chief added.